user
user

GameStop Again Catches Retail Traders' Fancy After Plan To Bulk Up On Bitcoin As Treasury Asset

The move could further increase Bitcoin's appeal at a time when cryptocurrencies are gaining favor among U.S. corporations and policymakers.

GameStop Again Catches Retail Traders' Fancy After Plan To Bulk Up On Bitcoin As Treasury Asset
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

GameStop Corp (GME) was the top trending ticker and saw a flurry of trader discussions on Stocktwits on Tuesday after the video games retailer announced a plan to buy Bitcoin as a treasury asset in the future.

The shares of the well-known meme stock jumped over 8% after the announcement in post-market trading hours. The price of Bitcoin (BTC.X) was up 0.5% to $87.387 as of 11 p.m. ET.

GameStop's board has approved adding Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset, which means the company will now use a portion of its cash or future debt or equity issuances to invest in the cryptocurrency.

The move could further increase Bitcoin's appeal at a time when cryptocurrencies are gaining favor among U.S. corporations and policymakers.

President Donald Trump and his aide and Tesla (TLSA) founder Elon Musk have openly backed cryptocurrencies, with Trump recently signing an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of cryptocurrencies by the government.  

GameStop's decision echoes that of Strategy (MSTR), an analytics software company formerly known as MicroStrategy. For years, Strategy has built up Bitcoin reserves and is currently the largest corporate holder of the virtual currency.

On Tuesday, GameStop also reported fourth-quarter results, which were a mixed bag.

Revenue dropped to $1.28 billion from $1.79 billion a year earlier as the video games business faced headwinds from consumers' preference for online downloads and competition from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.com (AMZN).

However, net income more than doubled to $131.3 million from $63.1 million, thanks to aggressive cost cuts.

GameStop closed 590 stores in the U.S. in the fiscal 2024 and anticipates closing a "significant number" of additional stores this fiscal year.

On Stocktwits, sentiment among retail investors jumped higher in the 'extremely bullish' territory and message volume soared 177% in the past 24 hours.

Several users hoped the stock would "explode" from this point, with one commenting that GME is now a Bitcoin proxy.

On the other hand, at least one user was frustrated by the lack of progress in the underlying business, and another said the stock bump might fizzle out.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll asking retail investor opinion about the real motive behind GameStop's Bitcoin treasury shift shows that 37% of nearly 1,000 respondents believe it’s a “smart money move” to hedge inflation, while 34% think it’s “meme fuel” to hype the stock.

Screenshot 2025-03-26 at 9.03.46 AM.png

GameStop shares closed at $25.40 on Tuesday and are down 19% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions AJR

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions

Tenon Medical Stock Rockets Nearly 4x, Leads Retail Follower Surge In Healthcare: What's Driving The Hype?

Tenon Medical Stock Rockets Nearly 4x, Leads Retail Follower Surge In Healthcare: What's Driving The Hype?

McCormick Stock In Spotlight After Q1 Earnings Miss, But Retail’s Bullish

McCormick Stock In Spotlight After Q1 Earnings Miss, But Retail’s Bullish

Canadian Solar’s ‘Messy’ Q4 Miss Triggers Citi Downgrade, But Retail Bulls Aren’t Backing Down

Canadian Solar’s ‘Messy’ Q4 Miss Triggers Citi Downgrade, But Retail Bulls Aren’t Backing Down

Cassava Sciences Stock Drops Over 30% After Alzheimer’s Drug Fails Study – But Retail Remains Hopeful

Cassava Sciences Stock Drops Over 30% After Alzheimer’s Drug Fails Study – But Retail Remains Hopeful

Recent Stories

Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more gcw

Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions AJR

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions

How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free iwh

How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free

Ben Affleck OPENS up on divorce with Jennifer Lopez; Here's what he said ATG

Ben Affleck OPENS up on divorce with Jennifer Lopez; Here's what he said

BREAKING: Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea ddr

Helicopter crashes amid South Korea's raging wildfires as crews battle devastation (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon