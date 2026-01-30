A Delhi court granted RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav time until Feb 25 for framing of charges in the land-for-jobs scam. LJP leader Bharti expressed confidence in the court, which will begin trial from March 9.

LJP Leader Reacts to Court Decision

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader reacted to a Delhi court granting liberty to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav and others to appear for the formal framing of charges in the land-for-jobs scam. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bharti said the court is functioning in accordance with the Constitution and expressed confidence that all issues related to the case will be resolved soon, highlighting that the court's decision was based on the investigation agencies' report. "The investigation agencies did their work and submitted their reports. The court henceforth gave its verdict... The court is working on this according to the constitution... Everything will be cleared soon," said Bharti.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted liberty to the RJD leaders to appear for the formal framing of charges between February 1 and February 25.

Court Sets Timeline for Trial

Earlier, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi had sought exemption from physical appearance, while Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav also sought similar exemptions.

The court has listed the matter for trial and recording of prosecution evidence from March 9 on a day-to-day basis.

Details of Charges and Court's Observation

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue court directed the framing of charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, and other accused persons in the land-for-job scam case. Special Judge (CBI) Vishal Gogne directed the framing of charges against the accused. The court directed the framing of charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act, cheating, and conspiracy. The court had listed the matter for formal framing of charges on January 29.

Additonally, the court has discharged 52 accused persons, including CPOs and Railway officers. Five of the accused died during proceedings. While framing the charges, the court said, " Lalu Prasad Yadav and family acted as a syndicate."

Case Background

This case is linked to the alleged offence of providing Railway Grade D jobs to candidates in exchange for land.

The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 persons as accused. However, 5 have died during the proceedings. CBI had filed charge sheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Hema Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other accused persons. (ANI)