    Land For Jobs Scam: CBI files charge sheet against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu and Rabri

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in the land for jobs scam case

    Land For Jobs Scam: CBI files charge sheet against Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu and Rabri
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in the land for jobs scam case. The Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has received the chargesheet, although no specific hearing date has been assigned yet. Currently, the case is slated for a hearing on July 12.

    This chargesheet, the second in the case, includes the names of 14 additional individuals. It has been filed based on newly surfaced documents and evidence that emerged after the submission of the initial charge sheet. This development coincides with speculation surrounding the potential return of the Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance.

    According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the appointments made in the railways during Lalu Prasad's tenure as a minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009 violated norms and procedures. The agency alleges that these appointments were made without any advertisement or public notice and favoured specific candidates.

    The CBI further asserts that individuals from Patna were appointed as substitutes in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur. In what is believed to be a quid pro quo arrangement, these candidates, either directly or through their immediate family members, purportedly sold land to Lalu Prasad's family members at significantly discounted rates.

    On May 18, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughters Dr Bharti and Hema Yadav, along with 12 individuals who were allegedly appointed to railway positions in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur in 2008-09.

    In August 2022, the CBI conducted extensive searches at over two dozen locations, including an under-construction mall in Gurugram that is believed to be associated with a company owned by Tejashwi Yadav, in relation to the same case.

    During these raids, the CBI uncovered more than 200 sale deeds at the premises of several leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who are connected to the case. These searches were conducted in various locations, such as Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Madhubani, and Katihar, among others.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 7:10 PM IST
