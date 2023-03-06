Conrad Sangma Meghalaya govt 2.0: 8 cabinet berths to go to NPP, 2 to UDP, 1 each to BJP-HSPDP

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The National People's Party (NPP)- led alliance in Meghalaya government will be called the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will be the chairperson of the alliance. CM Sangma said that out of the 12 cabinet ministers, eight will be from the National People's Party (NPP).

    Meanwhile, two cabinet ministers will be from the United Democratic Party (UDF), one from the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    "The alliance will be known as Meghalaya Democratic Alliance-2.0, all agreed as the partners are the same. We have decided to elect the Chief Minister as the Chairman of the MDA-2 as well," CM Sangma said.

    "In the cabinet out of the 12 members, 8 will go to The National People's party, 2 will go to United Democratic Party, 1 to Hill State People's Democratic Party and 1 to BJP," he added.

    On Sunday, the UDP and PDF extended their support to the NPP to form a government in the state. It can be seen that the NPP emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya by winning 26 seats out of 59. The BJP bagged only two seats. The NPP formed a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

    The UDP won 11 seats in the Meghalaya assembly elections, while the PDF won two seats. Sangma will take oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for a consecutive second term on March 7. The swearing-in will be held at Raj Bhawan in Shillong. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony.

