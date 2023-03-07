Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Japan's new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue destruct command; check details

    Japan's new rocket in three decades was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite, which was also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.

    Japan s new rocket H3 fails after lift, officials issue distruct command; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Japan's new medium-lift rocket on Tuesday (March 7) failed on its debut flight in space after the launcher's second-stage engine did not ignite as planned. This comes as a massive blow to its efforts to cut the cost of accessing space and compete against Elon Musk's SpaceX.

    In a live-streamed broadcast by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) showed, the 57-metre (187 ft) tall H3 rocket lifted off without a hitch from the Tanegashima space port.

    Also read: US man tries to open emergency exit, stabs attendant on neck on flight: Report

    However, upon reaching space, the second-stage engine of the rocket failed to ignite, forcing mission officials to manually destroy the vehicle.

    "It was decided the rocket could not complete its mission, so the destruct command was sent," a launch broadcast commentator from JAXA said. "So what happened? It's something we will have to investigate looking at all the data."

    "Unlike the previous cancellation and postponement, this time it was a complete failure," said Hirotaka Watanabe, a professor at Osaka University with expertise in space policy.

    Also Read | 'Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum': UK PM Rishi Sunak

    "This will have a serious impact on Japan's future space policy, space business and technological competitiveness," he added.

    Japan's new rocket in three decades was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite, which was also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.

    Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) (7011.T) the builder of H3 said that it was confirming the situation surrounding the rocket with JAXA and did not have an immediate comment.

    The MHI has predicted that the H3 will launch for half as much as its predecessor, the H-II, which will help it compete in a market that is increasingly controlled by SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US man tries to open emergency exit stabs attendant on neck on flight reports gcw

    US man tries to open emergency exit, stabs attendant on neck on flight: Report

    Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum': UK PM Rishi Sunak AJR

    'Illegal immigrants will not be able to apply for asylum': UK PM Rishi Sunak

    Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest AJR

    Toshakhana case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan tweets as cops arrive to arrest him amid massive protest

    Russia may run out of money in 2024 we need foreign investors claims oligarch gcw

    Russia may run out of money in 2024, we need foreign investors, claims oligarch

    Viral Video: Anti India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

    Viral Video: Anti-India hate campaign being run outside UNHRC's doorstep in Geneva

    Recent Stories

    Meta likely to layoff more employees in the coming weeks Report gcw

    Meta likely to layoff more employees in the coming weeks: Report

    Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in a SEXY leather Louis Vuitton outfit RBA

    Deepika Padukone at Paris Fashion Week: Actress ramps up fashion quotient in SEXY leather Louis Vuitton outfit

    football champions league Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG Argentina World Cup 2022 hero drops major hint WATCH snt

    Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Argentina's World Cup 2022 hero drops major hint - WATCH

    This is my answer to Taliban Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University AJR

    'This is my answer to Taliban': Afghan girl gets gold medal in MA; tops Gujarat University

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities AJR

    Attukal Pongala 2023: Watch lakhs of women throng Thiruvananthapuram's Bhagavathy temple for festivities

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon