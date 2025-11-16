Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya alleged she was cursed and abused by family for her 'dirty' kidney donation. She also claimed brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aide threw her out after she questioned them over RJD's poll defeat in Bihar.

'Cursed for dirty kidney'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday echoed the pain of a woman wronged, asserting that she did everything to save her God, her father, and today she was cursed and called "dirty". She alleged that she was humiliated, abused, and threatened by her family members.

She sparked a firestorm with her explosive social media posts explaining the pain of being ostracised, of being made to feel worthless, the burden she carries. In an emotional post on X, Rohini claimed that she was "humiliated," "abused," and even faced the threat of being hit with a slipper.

Rohini, a devoted daughter, sister, wife, and mother, stood up for her rights and dignity. Her family and community expected her to compromise, but she refused to betray her values. The backlash was brutal - verbal abuse, physical threats, and ultimately, expulsion from her parental home.

"Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in... To all the daughters and sisters who are married, I will say that when there's a son or brother in your maternal home, never, ever save your god-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted," she wrote. कल मुझे गालियों के साथ बोला गया कि मैं गंदी हूँ और मैंने अपने पिता को अपनी गंदी किडनी लगवा दी , करोड़ों रूपए लिए , टिकट लिया तब लगवाई गंदी किडनी .. सभी बेटी - बहन , जो शादीशुदा हैं उनको मैं बोलूंगी कि जब आपके मायके में कोई बेटा - भाई हो , तो भूल कर भी अपने भगवान रूपी पिता को… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) November 16, 2025

"All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws' household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves... For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini,"

However, there has been no immediate response from the RJD or members of the Yadav family regarding Rohini's allegations.

Rohini blames Tejashwi for ouster

The comments come at a time when political developments in Bihar are drawing heightened public attention, as the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House.

Hours after announcing her decision to "quit politics" and "disown" her family, Acharya claimed on Saturday that Tejashwi Yadav and his close aide RJD MP Sanjay Yadav have "thrown" her out of the family.

Tejashwi's sister alleged that she was "disgraced, abused, and even hit" when she questioned Sanjay Yadav about the party's defeat."I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement earlier in the day.

Claiming that the party leadership don't want to take responsibility for the defeat in the Bihar Assembly election, Rohini Acharya said that when she called out Tejashwi Yadav's close aide Sanjay Yadav for the party's defeat, she was "thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit".

"They don't want to take any responsibility... The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit," she said.

The RJD performed poorly in the Bihar assembly polls, securing just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

Widening cracks in Lalu's family

Earlier on Saturday, Rohini Acharya announced her intention to "quit" politics and "disown" her family, taking all "blame" for the party's poor performance in the polls.

With her "disowning" family, the cracks within Lalu Yadav's family have widened as her brother Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the party and family earlier this year following a controversy over his personal life. This development has sent shockwaves through Bihar politics, with many speculating about the future of the Lalu family's political dynasty. Rohini's allegations have also raised questions about the internal dynamics of the RJD and the role of family members in the party. (ANI)