Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi's Z-plus security has been withdrawn by the Bihar govt. The couple has also been asked to vacate their 10 Circular Road residence, a move Rabri Devi has vowed to resist despite an eviction notice.

Former Chief Ministers Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav, following a Bihar government order withdrawing their Z-plus security cover, have sent away all the remaining security personnel stationed outside their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna, removing the staff who had come as part of their updated security protocol.

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Eviction Notice and Re-allotment

The development comes after the Bihar government asked Rabri Devi to vacate 10 Circular Road, which has now been allotted to Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Ram. The state government's notice said that Rabri Devi had previously been allotted an alternative government accommodation at Hardinge Road in her capacity as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, but had not yet moved.

'Cannot be Personal Fiefdom': CM Chaudhary

Earlier, speaking at a public event in Sheikhpura, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary criticised the practice of former officials treating government residences as personal property. "The Chief Minister's residence belongs to the people. It cannot be treated as anyone's personal fiefdom or ancestral property," he said, adding that he vacated government accommodations within 24 hours of his tenure ending.

The 10 Circular Road bungalow has now been allotted to the Bihar Minister for Animal and Fisheries Resources, Nand Kishore Ram. Chaudhary emphasised that government housing is meant solely for official use and will be relinquished promptly at the conclusion of a tenure.

Rabri Devi Vows to Resist

Responding to the eviction notice, Rabri Devi had earlier told reporters, "They can call the force to vacate the place, but I will not vacate the place."

A Historic Political Address

The bungalow at 10 Circular Road has long been associated with the family of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Rabri Devi served as Bihar's Chief Minister from the residence during her tenure in office, and the premises have remained a significant political address for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The Bihar government has given the Lalu family a 15-day deadline to vacate the official residence, requiring them to leave by mid-June.