RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a champion of the poor, oppressed, and a torchbearer of social justice.

Leaders Pay Homage to 'Jannayak' Karpoori Thakur

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday paid tribute to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary. He remembers him as a towering leader of socialism and a lifelong champion of the poor, backward classes, and the oppressed.

वंचितो, उपेक्षितों, ग़रीबों और शोषितों के जीवन को सम्मानजनक बनाने के लिए आजीवन संघर्षरत रहे समाजवाद के ध्वजवाहक, असंख्यक दलितों-पिछड़ों के प्रेरणास्त्रोत, लोक समता के पैरोकार, महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, शिक्षक, गुदड़ी के लाल, हमारे मार्गदर्शक पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 24, 2026

In a post on X, Lalu Prasad wrote, "A standard-bearer of socialism who dedicated his life to uplifting the lives of the deprived, neglected, poor, and oppressed, an inspiration to countless Dalits and backward classes, a advocate of social equality, a great freedom fighter, teacher, and a true son of the soil, our guiding light and former Chief Minister, Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur, we offer our heartfelt salutations, profound respect, and humble tribute on his birth anniversary."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary. He said that by implementing reservations for the underprivileged, backward classes, women, and economically weaker sections, he established exemplary ideals of social justice.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the torchbearer of social justice, 'Bharat Ratna' Jananayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, I remember him and pay my respects."

सामाजिक न्याय के पुरोधा, ‘भारत रत्न’ जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर जी की जयंती पर उन्हें स्मरण कर नमन करता हूँ। वंचितों, पिछड़ों, महिलाओं के साथ-साथ आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े वर्गों के लिए आरक्षण की व्यवस्था कर उन्होंने सामाजिक न्याय के अनुकरणीय आदर्श स्थापित किए। pic.twitter.com/FiRuS6x1bA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 24, 2026

"By arranging reservation for the deprived, backward classes, women, as well as economically backward sections, he established exemplary ideals of social justice," the post read.

A Look at Karpoori Thakur's Legacy

Karpoori Thakur, born on January 24, 1924, at Pitaunjhia (now Karpoori Gram), was a freedom fighter and former Chief Minister of Bihar. He was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously in 2024. He was popularly known as 'Jannayak' for his work in the cause of the people.

He became a member of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in 1952. He was a strong advocate of socialist ideology and worked tirelessly for the Praja Socialist Party and the Joint Socialist Party.

Thakur served as a minister and as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, before serving two terms as CM of Bihar - from 1970 to 1971 and 1977 to 1979. He died in February 1988 in Patna. (ANI)