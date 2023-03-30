Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over 'Modi surname' remark

Lalit Modi, slamming Rahul Gandhi for his Modi surname remarks, on Thursday said he would sue the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi, accused of financial irregularities in India, launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and threatened to take the senior Congress leader to court in the UK over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

Lalit Modi, 59, criticised the Congress party for calling him a "fugitive of justice" despite the fact that he had never been found guilty of a crime. He also praised himself as the brains behind the "greatest sporting event in this world" in a series of tweets that lacked capitalization and proper language, asserting that it had produced close to USD 100 billion.

In order to prove that his family has done more for India than the Gandhi family, he also shared pictures of his ancestors.

Also Read | Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

“I see just about every Tom, Dick and Gandhi associates again and again saying I am a fugitive of justice. why? How? and when was I to date ever convicted of same,” read the tweet.

Nearly a week after Rahul Gandhi was found guilty of criminal slander and given a two-year prison sentence by a Surat judge for his remark about the "Modi surname," Lalit Modi attacked the former leader of the Congress.

Gandhi has since lost his eligibility to serve as a member of parliament as a result of the sentence.

Also Read | Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

In his Twitter thread, Lalit Modi accused several Congress leaders, alleging them to be as “bag men” of the Gandhi family and of having “overseas assets”.

He also asserted that he could give the information. “Not even a penny to date has been proven I took in last 15 years. But what is clearly proven I created the greatest sporting event in this world that has generated close to 100 billion dollars,” he tweeted.



The businessman, who has been based in the UK since 2010, said he will return to India as soon as stringent libel laws are passed in the country.

Also Read | Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details