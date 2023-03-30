Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over 'Modi surname' remark

    Lalit Modi, slamming Rahul Gandhi for his Modi surname remarks, on Thursday said he would sue the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat in Gujarat.

    Lalit Modi threatens to take Rahul Gandhi to UK court over Modi surname remark gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 30, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Former IPL chief Lalit Modi, accused of financial irregularities in India, launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and threatened to take the senior Congress leader to court in the UK over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

    Lalit Modi, 59, criticised the Congress party for calling him a "fugitive of justice" despite the fact that he had never been found guilty of a crime. He also praised himself as the brains behind the "greatest sporting event in this world" in a series of tweets that lacked capitalization and proper language, asserting that it had produced close to USD 100 billion.

    In order to prove that his family has done more for India than the Gandhi family, he also shared pictures of his ancestors.

    Also Read | Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    “I see just about every Tom, Dick and Gandhi associates again and again saying I am a fugitive of justice. why? How? and when was I to date ever convicted of same,” read the tweet.

    Nearly a week after Rahul Gandhi was found guilty of criminal slander and given a two-year prison sentence by a Surat judge for his remark about the "Modi surname," Lalit Modi attacked the former leader of the Congress.

    Gandhi has since lost his eligibility to serve as a member of parliament as a result of the sentence.

    Also Read | Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

    In his Twitter thread, Lalit Modi accused several Congress leaders, alleging them to be as “bag men” of the Gandhi family and of having “overseas assets”.

    He also asserted that he could give the information. “Not even a penny to date has been proven I took in last 15 years. But what is clearly proven I created the greatest sporting event in this world that has generated close to 100 billion dollars,” he tweeted.
     

    The businessman, who has been based in the UK since 2010, said he will return to India as soon as stringent libel laws are passed in the country.

    Also Read | Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2023, 3:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session - Video AJR

    Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body AJR

    Ahmedabad horror: Woman blindfolds harasser; husband kills with sword, beheads and dismembers body

    Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details AJR

    Hindi imposition row: Tamil Nadu says no to 'dahi,' will only use 'tayir'; check details

    Explained Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    Explained: Why depleted uranium entering Ukraine war is dangerous

    India wont tolerate Congress, BJP trade barbs as Germany wades into Rahul Gandhi case AJR

    'India won't tolerate…': Congress, BJP trade barbs as Germany wades into Rahul Gandhi case

    Recent Stories

    Tripura BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session - Video AJR

    Tripura: BJP MLA caught watching porn on mobile during Assembly session; watch video

    Shaheber Chithi star Debchandrima Singha Roy's bikini pics: Bengali actress enjoys beach on her birthday AHA

    Shaheber Chithi star Debchandrima Singha Roy's bikini pics: Bengali actress enjoys beach on her birthday

    IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage; Glenn Maxwell doubtful for RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore opener-ayh

    IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood to miss initial stage; Glenn Maxwell doubtful for RCB opener

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi use action button check out all details here gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to feature multi-use action button?

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 released on biharcetbed-lnmu.in; know steps to download - adt

    Bihar BEd CET Admit Card 2023 released on biharcetbed-lnmu.in; know steps to download

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon