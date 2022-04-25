How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

Devendra Fadnavis said: "Why do they hate Hanuman Chalisa so much? How can reading Hunaman Chalisa amount to sedition? If that is so, every Indian will commit this crime and the government can charge us with sedition."

The BJP on Monday alleged that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government wants to eliminate those who oppose it. Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said: "Why do they hate Hanuman Chalisa so much? How can reading Hunaman Chalisa amount to sedition? If that is so, every Indian will commit this crime and the government can charge us with sedition. The MP-MLA couple was mistreated in police custody. The woman MP was not even allowed to go to a washroom. I want to warn those who are ruling with arrogance and those who are trampling on democracy, we will respond, we will not remain silent."

Fadnavis also invited NCP workers to join him in chanting the Hanuman Chalisa in front of his house. "We shall continue to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. We want to observe if this government honours the Supreme Court's directives; if not, we'll plot our strategy." Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the Maharashtra Opposition, said.

Also read: Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA Rana couple moves to Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them

The loudspeaker row has taken a new twist since Saturday, when independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested for calling for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, sparking angry protests from Shiv Sainiks. The political couple were eventually charged with sedition by the Mumbai Police. A Mumbai court placed the Rana couple in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

Also Read | Maharashtra BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row

Also read: Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet, MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14-day judicial custody