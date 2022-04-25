Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Devendra Fadnavis said: "Why do they hate Hanuman Chalisa so much? How can reading Hunaman Chalisa amount to sedition? If that is so, every Indian will commit this crime and the government can charge us with sedition."

    Apr 25, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    The BJP on Monday alleged that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government wants to eliminate those who oppose it. Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis said: "Why do they hate Hanuman Chalisa so much? How can reading Hunaman Chalisa amount to sedition? If that is so, every Indian will commit this crime and the government can charge us with sedition. The MP-MLA couple was mistreated in police custody. The woman MP was not even allowed to go to a washroom. I want to warn those who are ruling with arrogance and those who are trampling on democracy, we will respond, we will not remain silent."

    Fadnavis also invited NCP workers to join him in chanting the Hanuman Chalisa in front of his house. "We shall continue to recite the Hanuman Chalisa. We want to observe if this government honours the Supreme Court's directives; if not, we'll plot our strategy." Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the Maharashtra Opposition, said.

    Also read: Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA Rana couple moves to Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them

    The loudspeaker row has taken a new twist since Saturday, when independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested for calling for the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai, sparking angry protests from Shiv Sainiks. The political couple were eventually charged with sedition by the Mumbai Police. A Mumbai court placed the Rana couple in judicial custody for 14 days on Sunday.

    Also Read | Maharashtra BJP skips all-party meeting by state government over loudspeaker row

     

    Also read: Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet, MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14-day judicial custody

    Recent Videos

    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Top Stories

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood
    Entertainment

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb
    Entertainment

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Must See

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw
    India News

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw
    India News

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'
    India News

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'