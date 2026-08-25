A laid-off JP Morgan data engineer from Gorakhpur shared a video of his father's motivational words. His father called him "raja aadmi" and lifted his spirits.

Kaish Ansari, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, was working as a data engineer at JP Morgan in Glasgow. After he was laid off, he informed his father and shared a video of their conversation on Instagram, giving a glimpse into the words that helped him stay positive.

In the video, his father calmly motivated him and called him "raja aadmi." Ansari said he decided to share the conversation not for sympathy, but to remind others facing layoffs and career uncertainty that they are not alone.

"A layoff is not a reflection of your worth," the engineer said

"Getting laid off is painful. No matter how experienced you are or how hard you've worked, suddenly losing your job can make you question yourself, your career, and your future," he said. "This is a small part of my conversation with my dad after my layoff. Honestly, his words meant more to me than he probably realises."

He described his father as one of his biggest sources of motivation, saying his belief in him had remained unchanged through both successes and difficult phases. "When I doubt myself, he reminds me to keep going. When things don't go according to plan, he reminds me that life doesn't end there."

Ansari addressed those navigating layoffs, job rejections, failed interviews, and financial pressure. "A layoff is not a reflection of your worth," he said, adding that it is “one event in your career, not the end of your career.”

He urged those going through a difficult phase to keep learning and applying for opportunities. "There are opportunities ahead that we haven't even discovered yet," he said.

For Ansari, the conversation with his father was a reminder of the reassurance that can be difficult to find elsewhere. "Dad. Your love, your support, and your dua have always given me the strength to keep moving forward," he said.

While the layoff meant he had lost a job, Ansari said he had not lost his confidence or ambition. "I'll fight this setback, come back stronger, and hopefully come back with an even better offer."