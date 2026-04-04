Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena initiated work on a new water body in Chuchot village. Part of a larger water conservation project, it aims to store glacial melt to address irrigation needs and ensure water security for local communities.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Saturday, said works have begun in full swing for creating a new water body in Chuchot village, following his visit to the area and directions issued on March 26, 2026.

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The initiative forms part of a larger water conservation project being undertaken across the Union Territory, aimed at storing glacial melt to meet irrigation needs and ensure a sustainable water supply for local communities.

Taking it to X, he wrote, "Pleased to share that works have begun in full steam for creating a new water body in Chuchot village in Leh, following my visit to the village and subsequent directions, on 26.03.2026. The initiative is as part of the ambitious water conservation project, being undertaken across the UT of Ladakh."

"This water body will be used for storing the glacial melt that will fulfil the irrigation needs of the locals and ensure water security for the local communities. These water bodies will also meet the watering needs of the roadside plantation across the UT," he added.

Speaking about the project, the L-G said, "With active involvement and support of the locals, I am confident of the success of this people-centric project."

Administration's Commitment to Water Security

This comes after his visit on March 26 for inspecting key water conservation and land development projects at Stok village and Chuchot Thongser, reaffirming the Administration's commitment to addressing water scarcity and promoting sustainable development in the region.

The Lieutenant Governor's visits are part of the plans to construct around 50 reservoirs or water bodies across various villages in Ladakh, along with the restoration of existing water bodies, to mitigate water woes in these villages.

Saxena, immediately after taking over as Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh on March 13, had directed the Chief Secretary to identify at least 50 locations to create small water bodies that would store snowmelt to address the water requirements of locals.

Inspection of Key Project Sites

Stok Village Reservoir

At Stok village, the Lieutenant Governor inspected the reservoir-cum-percolation tank constructed by the Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj Institution (RDD&PRI). He was accorded a warm welcome by the residents, led by the village Nambardar.

During the inspection, Saxena directed the concerned officials to undertake stone pitching, ensure proper alignment, and carry out cleaning, desilting and dredging of the reservoir, to enhance the water holding capacity of the water body. He also suggested that the site be developed in a manner that allows it to serve as a recreational and picnic spot for villagers.

Project Officer/Nodal Officer, Shenaz Tabassum, informed that the reservoir, which was earlier in a dilapidated condition, has been revitalised under the watershed development component. The village Nambardar apprised the Lieutenant Governor that, following ceremonial rituals, water will start being released and stored in the reservoir from April 1 onwards.

Chuchot Thongser Development Works

Subsequently, the Lieutenant Governor visited Chuchot Thongser, where he reviewed land development and bench terracing works, along with the construction of a spring box under PMKSY-WDC 2.0. He also planted a sapling at the site, underscoring the importance of ecological restoration and green initiatives.

Shenaz Tabassum informed that the 40 kanal land at the site was previously barren and has been transformed through plantation using drip irrigation techniques. She highlighted the commendable contribution of women's Self-Help Groups in executing the project successfully.

LG's Resolve and Call for Public Cooperation

Reiterating his resolve to address water scarcity in Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor observed that despite the presence of natural glaciers and winter precipitation, the region continues to face challenges in meeting drinking and irrigation water needs.

Saxena reiterated his commitment to make all possible efforts to resolve the issue of water scarcity within a year through a focused and sustained approach, including the adoption of villages for the development of water infrastructure. He stated that his visits to villages are aimed at gaining a first-hand understanding of local issues to facilitate effective and timely solutions.

The Lieutenant Governor sought active public cooperation and participation, noting that the success of such initiatives depends on collective efforts. He assured that the dedicated team of the UT Administration would work tirelessly to ensure early resolution of water-related challenges. He also stated that he would revisit the sites to monitor progress and ensure the timely completion of projects. (ANI)