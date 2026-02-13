A High Powered Committee meeting with Ladakh's ABL and KDA was 'cordial and constructive'. The government is engaging stakeholders for a fair resolution of democratic aspirations, while the Chief Secretary has urged people to avoid rumours.

A High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) was held in Delhi on Friday in a "cordial and constructive" manner, according to sources. The government is engaging with all stakeholders to address Ladakh's democratic aspirations, while prioritising residents' long-term interests, the sources added.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Chief Secretary Dispels Rumours, Calls for Calm

Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra appealed to the people of Ladakh to avoid speculative rumours, emphasising the government's intent to find a fair resolution. Sharing an X post, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) quoted Kundra saying, "Speculative media reports give a negative slant to the ongoing talks of HPC in Delhi. While clarifying once again that the talks with Apex Body Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) were wholesome and constructive, he has stated that the Government is committed to a process of democratic consultation which involves all stakeholders of Ladakh."

Clarification issued by Chief Secretary regarding speculative media reports Chief Secretary, UT Ladakh, Mr. @ashishkundra, IAS, has said that speculative media reports give a negative slant to the ongoing talks of HPC in Delhi.@dio_leh @DIPR_Kargil @ddnewsladakh @airnewskargil pic.twitter.com/1PMJSxm8Hb — DIPR Ladakh (@DIPR_Ladakh) February 13, 2026

"I would like to appeal to the people of Ladakh and all stakeholders to abjure from speculative rumour mongering. The intent of the Government is to find a resolution to the democratic aspirations of Ladakh in a fair and judicious manner, keeping the long-term interests of the residents in mind," the Chief Secretary added.

Delegation Meets Lieutenant Governor

Meanwhile, a delegation from Chuchot Gongma, led by former Councillor Mirza Hussain, called on Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta.

A delegation from Chuchot Gongma, led by former Councillor Shri Mirza Hussain, called on Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at #Leh. pic.twitter.com/2amy5GmsfH — Office of the Lt. Governor, Ladakh (@lg_ladakh) February 13, 2026 Sharing an X post, Office of the Ladakh's Lt Governor wrote, "A delegation from Chuchot Gongma, led by former Councillor Shri Mirza Hussain, called on Lt Governor Shri @KavinderGupta at #Leh."

Background: HPC's Role and Ladakh's Demands

Notably, on February 4, 2026, a High-Powered Committee (HPC) led by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai met with a joint delegation from the Leh Apex Body (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) at the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi. The government described the 150-minute meeting as "constructive," emphasising a commitment to "judiciously" addressing Ladakh's aspirations.

The Ladakh leadership have been demanding inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to protect tribal land and culture. In 2023, the MHA formed a high-powered committee under the Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, to discuss measures to protect Ladakh's unique culture and language, given its location and strategic importance.

The panel, which included the members of the Leh ApexBody (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), a collective of trade unions, tourist bodies, and religious and political groups, deliberated on protections for land and employment, and the empowerment of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil, and other constitutional safeguards. The government representatives of the meeting comprise the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the MP, and officials.

The HPC for Ladakh aims to protect Ladakh's culture, language, land, and employment, empower local councils (LAHDCs), and provide constitutional safeguards. Recent meetings in late 2023 and early 2024 focused on demands such as Sixth Schedule inclusion and Statehood from groups like the LAB and KDA. The purpose of the meeting is to take measures to protect the Ladakh region's unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance, to ensure protection of land and employment, inclusive development and employment generation in the region, empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) of Leh and Kargil, and constitutional safeguards that could be provided to ensure the measures and protection. (ANI)