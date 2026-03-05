Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has resigned from his post. Separately, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose also stepped down, a move that prompted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to express shock and speculate political pressure.

The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has extended his resignation from the post on Thursday, according to sources. Kavinder Gupta was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on July 14, 2025, after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of his predecessor, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd). Gupta is a senior BJP leader from J-K and served as the Deputy CM of the state under the Chief Ministership of Mehbooba Mufti.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Also Resigns

Additionally, CV Ananda Bose also resigned from the post of West Bengal Governor, earlier today, after sending his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu. The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor confirmed the development to ANI."Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post and has sent his resignation letter to the President of India," the OSD to the Governor said.

Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock, Alleges 'Pressure'

As this happened, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the sudden resignation of CV Ananda Bose as the Governor, and said she was not consulted regarding the appointment of his successor, RN Ravi. "I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal," Banerjee said on X.

"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," she said.

Banerjee said that the Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of states. (ANI)