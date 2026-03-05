AICC co-incharges for Himachal Pradesh hailed the Congress party's decision to nominate Kangra DCC president Anurag Sharma to the Rajya Sabha, calling it a major message for grassroots workers and the younger generation of leaders.

The Congress leaders Chetan Chauhan and Vidit Chaudhary, co-incharges of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday welcomed the party's decision to nominate Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma to the Rajya Sabha, calling it a major message for grassroots workers and the younger generation of leaders.

'Big Message for Young Workers': Chetan Chauhan

Speaking to ANI in Shimla after Anurag Sharma filed his nomination papers, the two leaders said the decision reflected the Congress leadership's effort to promote leaders who have risen through the ranks of the organisation, while also reacting cautiously to remarks made earlier by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Chetan Chauhan said the decision to nominate a leader from Himachal Pradesh itself had emerged after consultations with the state leadership and feedback taken by the party high command. "Last time also, when the Rajya Sabha issue came up, feedback was taken from everyone, the Chief Minister, the All India Congress Committee and other leaders. After discussions, a consensus emerged that a person from Himachal Pradesh should be sent to the Rajya Sabha from the state," Chauhan said.

He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party leadership had consistently promoted grassroots leaders across the country. "If you look at the recent Rajya Sabha nominations given by the Congress party across India, most of them are leaders who are connected to the grassroots and have worked for the organisation from the ground level. In the same spirit, Anurag Sharma, who has worked in the Youth Congress, Seva Dal and is currently the District Congress Committee president, has been nominated," he said.

Chauhan said the move would send a strong message to young party workers that dedication and organisational work are recognised. "It is a very big message for young workers that even a district Congress president who has worked at the grassroots level can reach the Rajya Sabha. This is a message given by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the youth of the country," he said.

On Anand Sharma's Remarks

Reacting to remarks made by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma, Chauhan described him as a highly respected leader who had made immense contributions to the party. "Anand Sharma is very respected and a very senior leader. He has given his entire life to the party. He has been a Member of Parliament six to seven times and has also served as a Union minister. His contribution to the party cannot be forgotten," Chauhan said.

He, however, added that politics evolves and new leadership inevitably emerges. "Things have evolved now, and new faces have to come forward. This is the law of nature: change keeps the world moving. The new generation of leaders, which Rahul and Kharge want to establish, is coming to the forefront," he said.

'A Moment of Pride': Vidit Chaudhary

Vidit Chaudhary also welcomed the nomination, calling it a moment of pride not just for Himachal Pradesh but for young political workers across the country. "This is not only a matter of pride for Himachal Pradesh but for the entire country and for young workers like us. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi have allowed a young grassroots leader to reach the Rajya Sabha," Chaudhary said.

He said the decision would inspire party workers who work at the district and organisational level. "It sends a message that even a District Congress Committee president who may not have contested elections can go to the Rajya Sabha if he or she is a dedicated party worker. This opens a new path and new hope for grassroots workers in the Congress party," he said.

Responding to Anand Sharma's remarks, Chaudhary said he had not heard the full statement but maintained that Sharma remained a respected senior leader of the party. "I respect Anand Sharma. He is a very senior Congress leader. I have not heard his full statement yet. If he has said that around 37 MLAs were supporting him, that is fine, everyone has the right to make their efforts," he said.

He added that the party high command's decision was final and had the full support of the organisation. "Ultimately, the decision of the party high command is supreme. Whatever decision the leadership has taken, we support it. I will see exactly what he said and in what context before commenting further," Chaudhary said.

Rajya Sabha Election Schedule

The polling for the upcoming biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

According to the press note, the term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. The notification will be issued on February 26, commencing the election process. The last date of nominations is March 5, followed by scrutiny on March 6. The candidates can withdraw their nominations till March 9. (ANI)