Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that officers with doubtful integrity will be removed from key posts. He stressed that his government will take direct action against corruption, not just offer assurances in the Assembly.

CM Sukhu Pledges 'Direct Action' Against Corruption

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Wednesday, asserted that officers with doubtful integrity will be removed from important government positions, stressing that his government will take direct action instead of offering assurances. Responding to a question raised during the Question Hour by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Satpal Satti, the Chief Minister said the state government has already initiated action against officials categorised under "Officers of Doubtful Integrity" (ODI). "I will not merely give assurances in the House. Officers found involved in corruption are being directly removed," Sukhu said, underlining the government's zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On the same day, the Chief Minister arrived at the Legislative Assembly for the first day of the resumed Budget Session, where he was accorded a warm welcome. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania and MLA Malender Rajan greeted him with bouquets. He was also given a ceremonial guard of honour upon his arrival.

The Chief Minister's remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges in the Assembly, with the issue of governance and accountability expected to remain a key focus during the Budget Session.

Himachal Budget Session Schedule Unveiled

Earlier on Tuesday, Himachal Assembly speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, said that the second phase of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Budget Session, held from March 18 to April 2, with 13 sittings scheduled and as many as 834 questions listed for discussion in the House, the Speaker said on Tuesday. Addressing mediapersons, Pathania said the Chief Minister will present his fourth budget on March 21 for the financial year 2026-27. The session will begin with the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's Address from March 18 to 20, followed by the Chief Minister's reply on March 20.

Discussions on the budget estimates will take place from March 23 to 25, while deliberations on demands for grants and cut motions are scheduled from March 27 to 30. The budget is expected to be passed on March 30.

The Speaker informed us that a total of 834 questions will be taken up during the session, including 665 starred and 169 unstarred questions. Additionally, issues raised under various rules, 8 under Rule 62, 3 under Rule 102, and 5 under Rule 130 will also be discussed in the House. (ANI)