Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hailed labourers as architects of the nation's development on Labour Day. He highlighted his government's initiatives, including increased compensation for workers, new residential schools, and insurance for gig workers.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that labourers are the architects of the country's economic and social development. He was speaking after inaugurating the World Labour Day program organised at the KPCC office on Friday.

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"Basavanna had said that bodybuilders are Kailash. No matter what work they do, they should be given equal respect," Siddaramaiah stated, adding that workers are essential for the country's social and economic development. "There are more than 75% unorganized workers in the country, " he added

State Govt 'Pro-Labour', Centre 'Anti-Labour': Siddaramaiah

CM Siddaramaiah further alleged that the Central government is anti-labour and in favour of corporate organisations. "Our government has always been in favour of labourers and respects them. The state government has provided many facilities to labourers," he said.

Karnataka Government's Labour Welfare Initiatives

Increased Compensation and Financial Aid

Siddaramaiah said that the compensation provided to workers who die while on duty has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

He further stated that the assistance for funeral expenses in cases of natural death has been raised from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Insurance Scheme for Gig Workers

"Party chief Rahul Gandhi held discussions with Santosh Lad, Priyanka Kharge and me and worked towards supporting workers," he said. He added that 30,256 gig workers have been registered under the Karnataka State Gig Workers Insurance Scheme, and it has been decided to provide compensation of Rs 4 lakh in cases of accidental death. He further said that compensation has already been disbursed in five cases.

Residential Schools for Workers' Children

He said, "With the aim of ensuring that children of the working classes also get a good education, 104 residential schools have been opened for the children of workers by 2026-27. 99.42% of students have passed in residential schools. These schools will help the children of workers to get higher education"

Historical Context and Congress's Support

"The collective laws implemented by Babasaheb Ambedkar have protected the interests of the workers, and Jagjivan Ram has also done a lot of work on behalf of the workers. Congress Party is with the workers," he added.

Origins of World Workers' Day

"The workers' organisations held in Chicago in 1886 demanded eight hours of work, eight hours of rest, and eight hours of recreation. Before that, they had to work for 14 to 18 hours, " Siddaramaiah said, adding that the day of the workers' struggle is being celebrated as World Workers' Day.

Dignitaries Present

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Legislative Council Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, former minister and Chairman of the Guarantee Implementation Authority H.M. Revanna, Youth Congress President Manjunath, KPCC Working President G.C. Chandrashekhar, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)