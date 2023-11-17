Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto, lists out THESE 6 guarantees

    In a sharp jibe at PM Modi and K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Kharge expressed confidence in Congress's return to power, citing public awareness regarding the prevalent scandals. He hinted at KCR's imminent exit from power, signifying a shift in the political landscape.

    Congress unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections, presenting six guarantees aimed at realizing the vision of 'Bangaru Telangana.' Party president Mallikarjun Kharge affirmed the commitment to honor the sacrifices made during the statehood movement, emphasizing the need to curb the Commission Raj and the exploitation witnessed under the ruling BRS.

    Asserting their agenda, Kharge said, "We will ensure social justice, economic empowerment, and relentless progress for the people of Telangana." He criticized both the BJP and the incumbent BRS, highlighting public awareness of the prevailing corruption.

    The Congress manifesto outlined several key promises:

    1. Introducing the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, offering a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women.

    2. Guaranteeing 200 units of free electricity for all households through the 'Gruha Jyothi' initiative if the party assumes power.

    3. Committing to provide house sites for families without homes and offering ₹5 lakh for house construction under the 'Indiramma Indlu' scheme.

    4. Extending a Rs 5 lakh assistance program to students through the 'Yuva Vikasam' initiative.

    5. Ensuring 250 square yard house sites for all Telangana movement activists as outlined in the Congress election manifesto.

    6. Introducing the 'Cheyutha' scheme, promising a monthly pension of Rs 4,000 for senior citizens, widows, disabled individuals, beedi workers, single women, toddy tappers, weavers, and patients with AIDS, Filaria, and undergoing dialysis. Additionally, the Congress proposed a health insurance plan worth Rs 10 lakhs.

    In a sharp jibe at PM Modi and K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Kharge expressed confidence in Congress's return to power, citing public awareness regarding the prevalent scandals. He hinted at KCR's imminent exit from power, signifying a shift in the political landscape.

    On a parallel front, Union Minister Amit Shah is slated to unveil the BJP's manifesto during his visit to Gadwal, Nalgonda, and Warnagal, coinciding with his participation in election rallies.

    Telangana is set to conduct polls on November 30, followed by the vote count on December 3.

