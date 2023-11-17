Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri

    Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the elimination of one terrorist during the encounter at Behrote in Budhal, Rajouri District, along with the discovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 4:25 PM IST

    An encounter broke out between security forces and two to three terrorists in the Behrote Budhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, with sources confirming the death of one militant on Friday. The engagement commenced following a morning search operation that established contact with the trapped terrorists, leading to the confrontation.

    A parallel operation is also underway in Mendhar, district Poonch, as security forces intensify their efforts to contain any potential threats.

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'There is no competition, fight is one-sided,' says Bhupesh Baghel

    Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the elimination of one terrorist during the encounter at Behrote in Budhal, Rajouri District, along with the discovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the identity of the deceased terrorist, with the search operation persisting in the area.

    The security forces launched the search operation based on reports of suspicious movements near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. This intensive search spans across various forward regions along the LoC, including Gursian and Bhata Durian, as confirmed by official sources.

    Telangana Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto, lists out THESE 6 guarantees

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month rkn

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month

    Hindus visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple will come out as Muslims: Old video of Javed Miandad goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Hindus visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple will come out as Muslims: Old video of Javed Miandad goes viral (WATCH)

    'We have no opposition to construction of Ram Mandir': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'We have no opposition to construction of Ram Mandir': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 rishate me hum tumhare baap lagte hain fight is one sided says Bhupesh Baghel gcw

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: 'There is no competition, fight is one-sided,' says Bhupesh Baghel

    Kerala: Irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut Project in Thrissur, reveals former corporation secretary rkn

    Kerala: Irregularities of Rs 20 crore in Amrut Project in Thrissur, reveals former corporation secretary

    Recent Stories

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month rkn

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month

    Cricket India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium osf

    India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium

    Apple to finally bring RCS support to iPhone next year Report gcw

    Apple to finally bring RCS support to iPhone next year: Report

    Antony Blinken's blink of disbelief as US President Biden drops 'dictator' bomb on Xi Jinping WATCH AJR

    Antony Blinken's blink of disbelief as US President Biden drops 'dictator' bomb on Xi Jinping (WATCH)

    cricket Babar Azam resigns: Shahid Afridi's insight on leadership dynamics in Pakistan cricket osf

    Babar Azam resigns: Shahid Afridi's insight on leadership dynamics in Pakistan cricket

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon