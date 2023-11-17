Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the elimination of one terrorist during the encounter at Behrote in Budhal, Rajouri District, along with the discovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

An encounter broke out between security forces and two to three terrorists in the Behrote Budhal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, with sources confirming the death of one militant on Friday. The engagement commenced following a morning search operation that established contact with the trapped terrorists, leading to the confrontation.

A parallel operation is also underway in Mendhar, district Poonch, as security forces intensify their efforts to contain any potential threats.

Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the elimination of one terrorist during the encounter at Behrote in Budhal, Rajouri District, along with the discovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition. Efforts are ongoing to ascertain the identity of the deceased terrorist, with the search operation persisting in the area.

The security forces launched the search operation based on reports of suspicious movements near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. This intensive search spans across various forward regions along the LoC, including Gursian and Bhata Durian, as confirmed by official sources.

