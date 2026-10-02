KVIC Chairman Manoj Goyal launched a nationwide special discount sale on Gandhi Jayanti to promote 'Har Ghar Swadeshi'. The sale from Oct 2 to Nov 16 offers up to 20% off on Khadi and 10% on village industry products at outlets across India.

Nationwide Khadi Discount Sale Launched

Infusing new energy into the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi' and 'Vocal for Local', Manoj Goyal, Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, purchased Khadi products at Gramodyog Bhawan, Gram Shilpa Emporium and launched a nationwide special discount sale.

According to a release from the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, on this occasion, he purchased Khadi and Village Industries products and made digital payments through UPI. Many dignitaries shopped at the showroom at Connaught Place on Gandhi Jayanti.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Chairman KVIC Manoj Goyal said that KVIC is making continuous efforts to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of 'Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi' to the masses and Gen-Z. Chairman KVIC informed that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a special discount campaign has been launched across the country, including Khadi Bhawan at Connaught Place in New Delhi. The discount will be available from October 2 to November 16. During this period, up to 20 per cent discount will be available on Khadi products and 10 per cent discount on village industry products.

Khadi's Role in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

He further reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khadi has attained a new dimension. Today, Khadi is becoming a powerful medium to realise the resolutions of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, Local to Global and Developed India-2047. He said that Khadi is not just an apparel, but the livelihood of crores of artisans and weavers, the cultural heritage of India and a symbol of sustainable development.

Goyal, speaking on this occasion, said that as a result of the visionary thinking and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Khadi and Village Industries sector has also made unprecedented progress. The turnover of the Khadi and Village Industries sector stood at over Rs 1.87 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26, while more than 2.04 crore people are getting employment through this sector. He expressed confidence that the sector will also achieve the turnover target of Rs 2.51 lakh crore in the coming time. (ANI)