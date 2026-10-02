HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to Taklech, announced the local school would get CBSE status to provide quality education in rural areas. He also promised a survey for a new bus stand and funds for link roads to boost infrastructure.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received a warm welcome from local people upon his arrival in Taklech in the Rampur Assembly constituency, where he announced that Taklech school would be brought under the CBSE system. People stood in long queues and welcomed the Chief Minister with traditional musical instruments. Various local delegations also felicitated the Chief Minister on the occasion, according to the release.

CBSE Status to Curb Rural Migration

Sukhu said that earlier, parents in rural areas had to send their children to cities to provide them with CBSE education. This not only increased migration from villages but also placed an additional financial burden on families. He said the state government had decided to start CBSE schools in the government sector so that children in rural areas could receive quality education close to their homes. This would help curb migration from villages and reduce the financial burden on parents.

Infrastructure Development in Taklech

The Chief Minister said that a survey would be conducted for the construction of a new bus stand at Taklech. After the survey, the necessary formalities would be completed and the state government would construct the bus stand there.

Responding to the demands of local delegations, Sukhu also announced that adequate funds would be provided for various link roads. He said strengthening roads and other basic infrastructure in rural areas was a priority of the government.

The Chief Minister also inspected the Taklech Community Health Centre and issued necessary directions to improve healthcare facilities in the area.

New Road Projects in Sirmaur

Earlier, Sukhu laid the foundation stones through virtual mode for five important road projects under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV), Batch-I in Shri Renuka Ji Assembly Constituency of Sirmaur district.

As per the official release, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of five road projects with an expenditure of Rs 28.22 crore. The projects include Birla-Gatu to Madhara Road, Katwari Bagrath to Birla Road, Thakar to Kujjewala Road, Village Bakhan to Kelewala Road, Kharkoli to Unggar Kando Road. (ANI)