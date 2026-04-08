Kushinagar police arrested Aditya Sahni, the main accused in a shooting, after an encounter. During a checking drive, Sahni fired at officers, who retaliated, injuring him in the leg. His accomplice managed to escape the scene.

Police in Kushinagar have arrested the main accused in a shooting incident in the Kaptanganj area after an early morning encounter on Wednesday, officials confirmed.

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According to Circle Officer Kundan Kumar Singh, the police launched a checking drive following two recent shooting incidents in the Kaptanganj police station limits. During the operation, officers spotted a motorcycle and signalled it to stop. However, the rider refused and opened fire at the police team. In retaliation, the police fired back, injuring the rider in the leg and forcing him to stop. The pillion rider managed to escape from the scene. The injured suspect has been identified as Aditya Sahni, who officials say is the main accused in the shooting case.

Official Recounts Encounter

"On April 6, 2026, following two shootings in the Kaptanganj police station area, police teams were formed in various areas of the police station to conduct a checking drive to apprehend the criminals... During the check, a motorcycle was spotted, which the checking team attempted to stop, but the rider, refusing to stop, opened fire on the police team. The police retaliated, and the rider was shot in the leg and fell. A person sitting behind him fled... The injured person is Aditya Sahni... He is the main accused in the shooting incident," said the official.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)