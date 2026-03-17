A group of 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans, and lawyers wrote an open letter demanding LoP Rahul Gandhi apologise for having tea at Parliament's Makar Dwar, calling his behaviour arrogant and a disregard for parliamentary authority.

A group of 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter asking the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Led by the former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid, the signatories stated that the March 12 incident was "deeply concerning" and reflected "conscious disregard for parliamentary authority."

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SP Vaid Criticises Gandhi's 'Entitlement'

Speaking with ANI, SP Vaid said that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition and shows a "sense of entitlement and arrogance". "84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and former lawyers have addressed this letter to the public stating that Rahul Gandhi's behaviour in Parliament is not becoming of a Leader of the Opposition, which is a very responsible post. His behaviour shows a sense of entitlement and arrogance. He indulges in theatrics; he sits on the steps of the Parliament and sips tea amid slogannering. I think Rahul Gandhi does not understand the importance of the post of LoP," he said.

He demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, urging him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP. "We want him to understand this and apologise to the nation for all that has happened until now. Despite Speaker Om Birla appealing to him to maintain the dignity of the house, Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand. He has made a laughing stock of himself. We want him to fulfil the role of a responsible LoP. There should be humbleness, not arrogance & sense of entitlement. What happened on 12th March was deplorable. Rahul Gandhi must understand his responsibility, because people listen when he speaks. The aspirations of the nation rest on the discussion that takes place in the Parliament and the laws emerging from it," he said.

Open Letter Details 'Disregard for Decorum'

The letter by the signatories stated that Parliament is not a venue for spectacle or political theatre, and Ragul Gandhi's conduct represents a clear disregard for established norms of behaviour and decorum. "Rahul Gandhi, along with several Members of Parliament, was seen sitting on the steps of Parliament having tea and biscuits in a manner that was wholly unbecoming of members of the nation's highest legislative body. The steps of Parliament are not a venue for spectacle or political theatre. Such conduct within the precincts of Parliament represents a clear disregard for established norms of behaviour and decorum. It reflects an attitude of arrogance and entitlement, and a troubling lack of respect for an institution that embodies the democratic will of the people of India," the letter stated.

"In his efforts to question the Government of the day, the actions of Rahul Gandhi are damaging the reputation of our country and our democracy. The fact that such behaviour is being carried out by a person who occupies a position as responsible and important as the Leader of Opposition makes it even more disturbing," the letter added.

BJP Reacts to Parliament Protest

On March 12, Rahul Gandhi joined a protest at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. Photos and videos went viral showing him casually sharing tea and snacks with colleagues. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker along with a pen drive containing material related to the incident, stating that such actions "lowered the dignity" of the Parliament. (ANI)