Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar is in New Delhi with state ministers to meet MPs. They will discuss pending central irrigation works and address Andhra Pradesh's objections to the Upper Krishna Project's third phase and Tungabhadra water issues.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to meet MPs about pending irrigation works from the Centre

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"We are meeting to discuss the water-related issues of Karnataka, problems of Karnataka. We are meeting with all the MPs," the Congress leader told reporters upon reaching Delhi.

Delhi Visit to Address Pending Irrigation Works

Before heading to Delhi, DK Shivakumar told reporters that he is meeting with MPs about pending irrigation works from the Centre, with Ministers HK Patil and M.B. Patil joining him. "I am going to Delhi to meet the MPs regarding irrigation works which remain pending from the Central govt...For this visit, State Ministers HK Patil and MB Patil are also accompanying me, and it has been informed that Members of Parliament from the Centre have been invited to the meeting."

Focus on Upper Krishna Project and Andhra Pradesh's Objections

DK Shivakumar on Saturday stated that a meeting with the Members of Parliament will be held in New Delhi to address Andhra Pradesh's objections to the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) and to urge the Central government to take action. He said the State will firmly oppose Andhra Pradesh's stance, which challenges the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project, a key irrigation initiative in Karnataka, and has also failed to assist in curbing water wastage from the Tungabhadra dam.

Shivakumar earlier said, "I, along with Minister MB Patil and R Bosaraju, are going to Delhi to meet all the Members of Parliament. A meeting has been called on Tuesday at 6 PM at Karnataka Bhavan. We had already been granted an award for the UKP. Opposing this, Andhra Pradesh has submitted a request to the Central Government not to allow land acquisition. The Centre has asked them for the reasons and has sent a notice to us. This project is being carried out on our land."

"We have already spent Rs 26,000 crore and started work at the place where the dam height will be increased. We are not raising the height now, but we are making preparations. According to the order issued in 2010, it is our fundamental right, but now Andhra Pradesh is creating obstacles. From the Tungabhadra, we are losing 30 TMC of water due to lapse, and they are not cooperating in providing an alternative. To discuss these and many other issues and place them before the Central Government, we are going to request our Members of Parliament for support," he told reporters earlier. (ANI)