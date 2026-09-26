TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged BJP cadres, with the backing of police, vandalised his vehicle in Hooghly. He questioned the lack of police presence during the attack. Mamata Banerjee also claimed BJP was blocking her and that police were complicit.

Ghosh Alleges BJP-Police Nexus in Attack

Mamata All India Trinamool Congress leader and MLA Kunal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that BJP cadres were involved in the vandalisation of his vehicle and hurling of eggs at it in Uttarpara, Hooghly district, claiming that the incident had the “backing and blessings” of the police and administration.

Speaking to the media outside West Bengal Police Headquarters, where he arrived to lodge a complaint, but the gates were closed, Ghosh alleged that there was no police presence when his car was attacked while he was travelling to Serampore to attend a rally addressed by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “There was no police present. When the vehicle was being attacked, when they were vandalising it — using rods, eggs, stones, bricks, and crowbars to smash it — there was no one there at all. It was completely destroyed,” Ghosh said.

He questioned the police response and said, “Whether it's an MLA or any citizen, when they are attacked and the police fail to provide protection at that moment, they come to file a complaint and request higher authorities to pursue it. Don't they have that right? Doesn't the police have time for this?” Ghosh further alleged, “This clearly proves that behind what happened, BJP cadres were involved, and they had the backing and blessings of the police and the administration to carry it out.”

Mamata Banerjee Claims Obstruction by BJP 'Lumpens'

Meanwhile, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that permission for the meeting was obtained from the court 15 days in advance, but claimed that she was being stopped from leaving her residence. "We had acquired permission from the court for today's meeting 15 days in advance. They are not letting me leave the house. Roads have been blocked by the lumpens of the BJP. The police are nowhere to be seen, and they are facilitating it. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh's car was vandalised. He was attacked. You tell me, is it a healthy sign for democracy? If you really have got the public mandate, why are you strangling the opposition? Police should take off the uniform and take up the BJP's flag." (ANI)