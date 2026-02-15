Congress leader Kumari Selja backed Rahul Gandhi's critique of the India-US trade deal, accusing BJP leaders of fleeing Parliament to avoid accountability. She supported claims that the deal would harm Indian farmers and the textile industry.

Selja backs Gandhi, accuses BJP of fleeing Parliament

Congress leader Kumari Selja on Sunday backed Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's critique of the India-US interim trade agreement in the first phase of the 2026 Budget Session. Speaking to ANI, she said that BJP leaders fled Parliament when Rahul Gandhi spoke, thereby avoiding accountability. "In the recent session of Parliament, the entire country and the world saw how the BJP and its leaders fled the House when Rahul Gandhi spoke. They cannot face the truth. Rahul Gandhi has placed the truth before them...," said Selja.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She backed Gandhi's claims that the deal exposes Indian farmers to potential ruin by opening sensitive sectors like dairy and agriculture to American imports, such as genetically modified (GM) corn and soybean oil. Selja questioned the BJP's credibility, citing unfulfilled promises. "As for the BJP, none of the things they have said to date have turned out to be true. They should present reality before the people. Rahul Gandhi has also pointed out how any Prime Minister can enter into such a deal under pressure, which could harm the future of our country's farmers."

Rahul Gandhi's critique of the trade deal

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of misleading the country about tariff provisions in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the deal would adversely affect India's cotton farmers and textile exporters. Gandhi said that while Indian garments face an 18 per cent tariff in the United States, Bangladesh is being given a zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports on the condition that it imports US cotton. Questioning the policy framework, he alleged that importing US cotton would harm domestic farmers, while not importing it would harm the textile industry. He further claimed that Bangladesh was signalling a possible reduction or halt to cotton imports from India, which he said could worsen the situation for Indian producers.

'18% Tariff vs 0%': Gandhi explains

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "18% Tariff vs 0% -- Let me explain how the expert liar Prime Minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue. And how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal. Bangladesh is being granted a 0% tariff benefit on garment exports to the US -- the only condition is that it imports American cotton. After the announcement of an 18% tariff on Indian garments, when I raised the question in Parliament about the special concession being given to Bangladesh, a minister from the Modi government replied: "If we also want the same benefit, we will have to import cotton from America." Why was this fact hidden from the country till now? "He said that the agreement would push millions towards unemployment and economic distress. He also criticised the government's handling of the negotiations, stating that a deal in the national interest should have safeguarded both cotton farmers and textile exporters.

"And what kind of policy is this? Is this really any kind of choice -- or is it a trap designed to push us into a "well in front, ditch behind" situation? If we import American cotton, our own farmers will be ruined. If we don't import it, our textile industry will lag behind and be destroyed. And now Bangladesh is also giving signals that it may reduce or even stop importing cotton from India," the post read.

"The textile industry and cotton farming are the backbone of livelihood in India. Crores of people's daily bread depends on these very sectors. Attacking these sectors means pushing millions of families into unemployment and economic crisis. A visionary government that thinks in the national interest would have negotiated a deal that protects and ensures the prosperity of both cotton farmers and textile exporters. But exactly the opposite has happened -- Narendra "Surrender" Modi and his ministers have made an agreement that is likely to inflict serious damage on both sectors," the post further read. (ANI)