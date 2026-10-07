HD Kumaraswamy alleges CM DK Shivakumar conducted a sting operation to remove Siddaramaiah from the CM post. He claims Shivakumar, a 'master at stings', is now using similar tactics to control his own cabinet and put the blame on opposition parties.

Kumaraswamy's Sting Operation Allegation

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday made a sensational allegation that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conducted a sting operation against Siddaramaiah, which forced Siddaramaiah to step down from the Chief Minister's post.

Speaking to ANI at JDS central office JP Bhavan in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy alleged that Siddaramaiah, who ruled the state longer than former CM Devaraj Urs and is a big leader of the AHINDA classes, became a victim of DK Shivakumar's sting operation.

His statement came soon after reports that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar himself told in the cabinet meeting that a sting operation is being carried out against his own ministers.

"Due to the sting operation conducted by D K Shivakumar, the Congress high command insulted and removed Siddaramaiah from the CM post in a very humiliating manner. A news channel and the Congress high command joined hands with DK Shivakumar and removed Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah, who went to Delhi believing he was called to discuss cabinet expansion, was informed about the sting operation and his resignation was taken," Kumaraswamy alleged.

He said pressure was put on Siddaramaiah to step down and a systematic conspiracy was hatched against him. "The way his resignation was taken was not right. Congress did not treat such a senior leader properly. Who did all this? Who is behind it? Which media house is involved? Everyone knows," he said.

'Master at Doing Sting Operations'

Kumaraswamy claimed that some friends from the Congress party itself told him that D K Shivakumar became CM through a sting operation.

"He is a master at doing sting operations. He is trying to keep all ministers under his control by conducting sting operations. He himself did the sting and is now trying to put the blame on opposition parties. If I have done any sting, let him take action. He has an SIT; he has even given it a Rs 35 lakh award! Let him get it investigated. Who has stopped him?" Kumaraswamy said.

'Systematic Conspiracy'

"In the Assembly, what did Rajanna say? Did he not say that not only his, but stings of 40 more people have been done? What happened to his statement? Later, his mouth was shut," he alleged.

"Earlier, this Chief Minister had hatched the same conspiracy to finish Deve Gowda's family. Who was the one who said, 'bring Thadiyappa and do it, that much is enough'? Now the same Chief Minister is using the same conspiracy to control his own cabinet ministers," he said.

'Sorry State of Affairs'

"In the past, development issues were discussed in cabinet meetings. Now in DK Shivakumar's time, honeytrap, sting operations are being discussed. This is the sorry state of affairs this state has come to," Kumaraswamy said.

"Finally, this person who has become Chief Minister is not doing people's work. Instead, from morning till evening he sits doing sting operations. His own party MLAs come and tell me. Now the same issue is coming in the media," he added.

Former MLAs Suresh Gowda, Choudareddy Toopalli, Greater Bengaluru JDS President HM Ramesh Gowda, State Spokesperson H N Devaraju and others were present with the Minister.