Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed solidarity with farmers protesting the Bidadi township project. He urged them to remain peaceful and warned the police not to use force, reminding them they would be held accountable for any anti-farmer actions.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the proposed Bidadi township project for the past 500 days. In a video statement, Kumaraswamy said that farmers, local women and elders have been supporting the agitation peacefully. He referred to the "unfortunate incidents" that occurred on Monday when government officials came to the site to conduct a survey.

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Appeal to Farmers, Warning to Police

"I appeal to my farmer brothers and mothers who lead a farming life: Do not give any scope for any untoward incidents. Continue your peaceful protest. Many people are already prepared to fight legally to ensure justice is delivered to you," Kumaraswamy also issued a warning to the police department.

"I want to caution the police officials. Today, the government is committing atrocities against farmers who are protesting peacefully. Do not misuse yourselves by bowing to government pressure and adopting anti-farmer policies. If you do so, you will also have to share responsibility for this government's wrongdoings in the coming days. So, please be cautious," he said.

About the Bidadi Township Project

The protest in Bidadi is against the state government's plan to acquire land for a new township. Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) or the Bidadi township project has been described by the State government as a "futuristic" project with the potential to decongest Bengaluru city, create one lakh jobs with a focus on local employment and boost Karnataka's economy.

In June, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara announced that the State government will prioritise farmer consent for the Bidadi township project. "If the farmers feel that the compensation being offered is not adequate, there is also the possibility of increasing it further. Our intention is to ease the pressure on Bengaluru," he told reporters earlier. (ANI)