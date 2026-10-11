HD Kumaraswamy alleges Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met a person linked to sting operations, warning five ministers were targeted. He demanded the CM disclose details of the meeting and the targets, questioning the lack of an investigation.

Kumaraswamy Alleges Secret 'Sting Op' Meeting

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar held a secret, hours-long meeting with a person linked to sting operations at a five-star hotel in Vasanth Nagar and later warned five cabinet colleagues that they were targeted. Kumaraswamy demanded that the Chief Minister disclose who the person was, what was discussed, and who the five ministers targeted by the alleged sting were.

Speaking to reporters after a programme marking Jayaprakash Narayan's birth anniversary at JDS headquarters JP Bhavan, Kumaraswamy said, "The Chief Minister reportedly met a person involved in sting operations at a five-star hotel and held discussions for hours. Who was that person? What is his relationship with the Chief Minister? The Chief Minister must answer before the people of Karnataka." Questioning Shivakumar's own claim that a sting was attempted against him, Kumaraswamy said if the CM had such information, he should place all facts in the public domain. He alleged that a person operating under the guise of media is being protected and used to target political opponents, and sarcastically asked whether he should be called the "kingpin" or "emperor" of sting operations.

Demand for Investigation

Referring to reports that Shivakumar warned five cabinet ministers about stings against them, Kumaraswamy said the government must order a proper investigation. "Reports have repeatedly said the CM spoke about sting operations against five cabinet colleagues. If such operations took place, who were the targets and who was behind them? The government has its own police machinery and an SIT that got a Rs 35 lakh reward. Why hesitate to order an investigation?" he asked.

"If there is credible information about stings against these ministers, why are they still in the Cabinet? The CM must clarify instead of making statements that create suspicion," he said.

Allegations of Diversionary Tactic

Kumaraswamy said the controversy surfaced when he had been raising alleged irregularities in the NICE project with documents, and alleged it was an attempt to divert attention. He also questioned the Home Minister's suggestion that a formal complaint is needed for a probe, saying investigations are initiated suo motu in other cases. He claimed the CM's personal staff carried files with information about the alleged stings into the Cabinet meeting, suggesting the issue was prepared in advance.

Kumaraswamy Slams Hassan DC's Conduct

Kumaraswamy also took strong exception to the Hassan Deputy Commissioner's conduct for allegedly issuing a notice to a Superintendent of Police. "Does becoming a Deputy Commissioner give extraordinary powers? If a notice is issued to an SP, who is also a woman officer, questions arise about the circumstances. The proper procedure is to bring the matter to the notice of the Chief Secretary. What authority does a DC have to make public posts like this?" he asked.

He also questioned the officer's earlier tenure as KPSC Secretary and the government's decision to post him as Hassan DC, alleging that disciplinary action should have been considered.

MLC TA Sharavana, former MLC KA Thippeswamy and Greater Bengaluru Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) president HM Ramesh Gowda were present. (ANI)