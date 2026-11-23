Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Kumari Selja slammed the BJP-led government for delaying the Parliament Winter Session, alleging it avoids accountability and fears opposition questioning regarding critical national issues.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Slams Government Over Winter Session Delay

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 23 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday criticised the BJP-led government over the delay in convening the Winter Session of Parliament, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of avoiding questions from Opposition parties. Speaking on the issue of delimitation and the Winter Session of Parliament, Gogoi alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the November-December session and said the move reflected disrespect towards the people of the country.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "It just shows the absolute disrespect for the people of India that the BJP, Prime Minister Modi, and Home Minister Amit Shah have hijacked the Parliament and, without any reason, they are delaying the November-December session of the Parliament and are giving absolutely no reason to the public. They are terrified of having a parliament where the opposition parties would be sitting face to face in front of them, putting tough questions to them, and they do not have the courage to answer those questions."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Kumari Selja also questioned the government's decision to delay the Winter Session, alleging that the BJP-led government lacked clarity or confidence and had failed to provide an explanation for the delay. She said, "This BJP government is either in a state of confusion—they have no idea what to do—or they simply lack confidence. It could be either one; otherwise, why are they setting such records—whatever these records might be? They have now set a 100-day record. They haven’t even prorogued the House. What is the date today, with the next session due? The Winter Session used to begin on the 23rd—it would always start by the 23rd—but they haven’t even managed to conclude the previous one. What is the reason? Will they ever provide an answer to the nation? They never will."

The remarks came amid the political debate over the Chief Election Commissioner, with Ramesh alleging that the government was reluctant to face the issue in Parliament. Congress party continuously claimed that the central government may cancel the Winter Session of Parliament and convene the Budget Session directly and alleged that it was seeking to avoid facing questions over Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 20 and concluded on August 13. It adjourned sine die on August 13 after 19 sittings spread over 25 days. Prorogation means the termination of a Session of the House by an order made by the President under Article 85(2)(a) of the Constitution.