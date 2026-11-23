AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized Muslim leaders in secular parties for failing to hold their own leadership accountable, urging the community to build independent political agency while forming a new alliance for UP Assembly elections.

Owaisi Slams Secular Parties Muslim Leaders Over Lack of Sincerity

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a sharp attack on Muslim leaders within self-styled “secular” political parties, accusing them of reserving their scrutiny for him while avoiding holding their own party leaderships accountable.

To underscore his argument that the community must rely on its own independent political agency rather than outsourcing representation to mainstream opposition parties, Owaisi invoked a famous couplet by the late Urdu poet Rahat Indori. "Muslim politicians of secular parties ask me more questions than they ask their own leaders. This should tell you everything about their sincerity. As the great Rahat Indori said: ‘Na humsafar na kisi humnasheen se niklega / Hamare paon ka kaanta hameen se niklega’ (Neither a fellow traveller nor a companion will pull it out; the thorn in our foot will only be removed by us)," he posted X.

Owaisi’s remarks fit into a recurring political fault line in Indian politics, where the AIMIM chief frequently clashes with Congress, Samajveld Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders over minority representation, electoral strategy, and accountability. Opposition parties often accuse AIMIM of splitting secular votes to the indirect advantage of the BJP during state and national elections. Owaisi counters that mainstream secular parties seek Muslim votes as a bloc while sidelining Muslim leadership, denying proportionate ticket distribution, and failing to speak forcefully on issues affecting minorities.

Notably, Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Azad recently joined hands to form the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha' alliance ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The Samajik Parivartan Morcha was formally announced in Lucknow on November 12 by Owaisi and Azad. The two parties have declared their intention to contest all 403 Assembly constituencies together, with Azad projected as the alliance’s chief ministerial face. They have also indicated that the platform remains open to other political parties willing to join their effort.