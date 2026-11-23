Political leaders have slammed the use of heavy machinery near Sheshnag Lake, citing threats to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and the site's religious sanctity, while calling for an immediate halt to the controversial construction project.

Heavy Machinery Near Sheshnag Lake Sparks Major Ecological Concerns

A row erupted on Monday over purported visuals of heavy machinery operating near Sheshnag Lake in Pahalgam's glacial zone, as it drew criticism from JKPDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan and All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who raised ecological and religious concerns over the alleged construction. Taking to X, Bhan said Sheshnag is not just another lake in the mountains of Kashmir but a sacred landscape where "Lord Shiva is believed to have left behind the serpents before proceeding to the Amarnath Cave to narrate the Amar Katha to Goddess Parvati." He said that for generations, Hinduism has revered rivers, springs, lakes and mountains as sacred manifestations of nature. "There is a profound contradiction in invoking Hindu faith while allowing the very landscape associated with that faith to be disturbed through unnecessary construction, road cutting and surface levelling. What is being projected as development must not come at the cost of a fragile alpine ecosystem and a landscape deeply embedded in Hindu religious belief. Faith and ecology are not competing interests. Both demand protection," Bhan said. "You cannot celebrate the sanctity of a pilgrimage while disregarding the sanctity of the landscape through which it passes. If we cannot respect Sacred Sheshnag, what exactly are we preserving in the name of the Amarnath Yatra?" he asked.

A Crime Against Hinduism and Faith in Nature. Sheshnag is not just another lake in the mountains of Kashmir. In Hinduism , it is the sacred landscape where Lord Shiva is believed to have left behind the serpents before proceeding towards the Amarnath Cave to narrate the Amar Katha to Goddess Parvati. For generations, Hinduism has revered rivers, springs, lakes and mountains as sacred manifestations of nature. There is a profound contradiction in invoking Hindu faith while allowing the very landscape associated with that faith to be disturbed through unnecessary construction, road cutting and surface levelling. What is being projected as development must not come at the cost of a fragile alpine ecosystem and a landscape deeply embedded in Hindu religious belief. Faith and ecology are not competing interests. Both demand protection. You cannot celebrate the sanctity of a pilgrimage while disregarding the sanctity of the landscape through which it passes. If we cannot respect Sacred Sheshnag, what exactly are we preserving in the name of the Amarnath Yatra? — Mohit Bhan ( موہت بھان ) (@buttkout) November 23, 2026

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the visuals and reports were "very disturbing" and had raised serious concern about the ecological impact of construction in the fragile Himalayan region. He noted that glaciers are already retreating and cited recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal as a reminder of the Himalayas' growing vulnerability. "With our glaciers already retreating, and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal reminding us of the growing vulnerability of the Himalayas, such activities raise alarm. Kashmir has always warmly welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem. Those governing owe answers to people for the serious environmental concerns created by such 'developmental projects'," he said on X.

The visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam are very disturbing, raising serious concern among people about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region. With our glaciers already retreating, and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal reminding us of the growing vulnerability of the Himalayas, such activities raise alarm. Kashmir has always warmly welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem. Those governing owe answers to people for the serious environmental concerns created by such “developmental projects”! Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection not plunder, for now and for the future generations. So this must be immediately stopped. — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) November 23, 2026

He emphasised that mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection, "not plunder", for present and future generations. "So this must be immediately stopped."