Poet Kumar Vishwas slammed a Tamil Nadu leader's comments on Sanatan Dharma and advocated for linguistic harmony. He also spoke on India's capacity to build more temples and its new, aggressive stance on eliminating terrorists on foreign soil.

Vishwas Slams TN Leader Over Sanatan Dharma, Language Remarks

Poet Kumar Vishwas has criticised Tamil Nadu Deputy CM for his comments against Sanatan Dharma. In Moradabad, during his performance of the Ram Katha at the district administration's Udeesha program, poet Kumar Vishwas commented on Stalin, saying, "A leader from the South, whose grandfather's name is synonymous with the name of Ram, says that Ram does not exist. If Ram does not exist, then where did his grandfather come from?"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"If he speaks in such a manner about the language of Lord Rama, it is a cause for great distress and sorrow. Tamil is a wonderful language... Every Indian desires the promotion and spread of the Tamil language. Not only Tamil, but also Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali should all flourish. But opposing one language in the process is a political tactic... Delhi leaders went to the South and said that Hindi would not be imposed on anyone. I also request the Hindi-speaking people to read all the great scholars of South Indian languages... I hope they will abandon this tendency of opposing languages," Vishwas further added.

On 'New India's' Resolve

Earlier, while reciting the Rama Katha during the Udeesha program also addressed contemporary issues saying that the days when someone could attack another country and leave are long gone.

'Can Build Temples in Mathura, Varanasi'

"To the big, big leaders, I want to give them information that no matter how high the dollar rises or how low the rupee falls, the 150 crore people of the country have so much money that they can build palatial temples in Mathura and Varanasi along with the Ram Temple, and there will still be enough money left to build one in Sambhal as well," he said.

"That brown-haired uncle is showing us his eyes. Those days are gone when someone could come, attack, and leave. We cannot remain silent anymore. When we respond, this uncle says to avoid war, yet he himself kidnaps the President of Venezuela at night and says it's national policy," he said.

'Will Hunt Terrorists in Other Countries'

The Poet also said that India would no longer take terror attacks lightly and those perpetrating terror would be eliminated. "Those days are gone when people come here and cause explosions, and that we have been giving evidence to the United Nations. Now, if you enter Bharat and spread terrorism, then if you hide in India or in any other country, we find you and kill you at that place. This is the resolution of New India," he said.