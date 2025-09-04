Centre, Manipur and Kuki-Zo groups signed a fresh pact to reopen NH-2 and extend a Suspension of Operations for one year, with camp relocations, weapons handover to security forces and strict monitoring to restore peace.

The Centre, the Manipur government and the leaders of Kuki-Zo groups have signed a fresh tripartite agreement in New Delhi that reaffirms the state's territorial integrity and reopens National Highway-2 for the free movement of people and essential goods. Officials said the move is a major confidence-building step ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the region in the second week of September.

Under the deal, the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement between the government and the armed groups has been revised and extended for one year, effective from the day the pact was signed. The fresh ground rules are meant to reduce violence, improve security on key routes and create space for talks toward a negotiated settlement.

Scroll to load tweet…

A central demand of the government was unhindered access along NH-2, the lifeline that links Manipur with Nagaland and other parts of the Northeast. The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has agreed to open the highway and to cooperate with security forces deployed along the route to ensure safe movement of commuters and supplies. Officials said reopening the road will ease the supply of food, medicine and other essentials to affected areas.

The pact includes several specific security measures. The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF) have agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from conflict-prone areas and to reduce the overall number of camps. Weapons held by groups will be shifted to the nearest CRPF or BSF camps, and security forces will carry out physical verification of cadres to identify and de-list any foreign nationals, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

To make sure the terms are followed, a Joint Monitoring Group will oversee implementation. The group will be authorised to examine any alleged violation and recommend action, including review or suspension of the SoO if the ground rules are broken. Officials stressed that violations will be dealt with firmly to prevent a relapse into violence.

Government sources described the agreement as a carefully negotiated package that balances security needs with urgent humanitarian concerns. Reopening NH-2 is expected to reduce hardships for displaced families, lower pressure on relief camps and allow better delivery of aid and daily supplies to remote districts. Local administrations in Imphal and New Delhi said relief and restoration work can now move faster.

The fresh truce follows several days of high-level talks in New Delhi between the MHA and delegations from Kuki-Zo bodies. Officials said the talks focused on practical steps to unblock routes, remove choke points and build trust between communities. Security forces will continue to be present along the highway and at camp sites to ensure compliance and public safety.

Analysts called the pact a needed but fragile breakthrough. While the agreement restores movement and sets clearer rules, long-term peace will require steady implementation, local reconciliation and progress on political and administrative issues that fuel the conflict. For now, authorities hope the combined measures such as camp relocation, weapons control and joint monitoring will prevent fresh clashes and help restore normal life.

Officials told India Today NE that work on the ground will begin immediately. The government and group leaders have given a commitment to maintain the status of Manipur's territorial boundaries while continuing negotiations to find lasting solutions. If the new arrangements hold, the reopening of NH-2 could mark an important step toward easing the humanitarian crisis caused by the violence that began in May 2023.