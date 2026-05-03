The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has greenlit the erection of major equipment for Units 5 and 6 at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, marking a significant milestone for India's nuclear energy programme and its clean power goals.

The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has granted permission for major equipment erection at Units 5 and 6 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) said in its official statement.

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In a post on X, NPCIL described the development as a key milestone in India's nuclear energy programme, adding that Kudankulam Units 5 and 6 reflect the country's commitment to safe, clean and reliable power. "Landmark progress at Kudankulam...India's nuclear energy programme achieves another decisive milestone. The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has accorded permission for major equipment erection at Units 5 & 6 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP)," the post read. कुडनकुलम में ऐतिहासिक प्रगति Landmark Progress at Kudankulam India’s nuclear energy programme achieves another decisive milestone. Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has accorded permission for Major Equipment Erection at Units 5 & 6 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project… pic.twitter.com/YQ7xmVWR8n — NPCIL Official (@NpcilOfficial) May 2, 2026

Details of the Approval

The approval allows NPCIL to begin installation of critical components such as the reactor pressure vessel, steam generators, and coolant pumps, bringing the project closer to completion.

According to officials, the clearance followed a comprehensive multi-tier safety review by AERB. The assessment covered reactor design and construction progress and ensured compliance with national regulations as well as global benchmarks, including standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The regulator issued the permission on April 30 after reviewing safety requirements and civil construction progress under the earlier approval granted in April 2021 for the "First Pour of Concrete" stage. The upcoming units incorporate advanced safety features in line with AERB's safety code for light water reactor-based nuclear power plants.

About Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Located in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, the Kudankulam project comprises six pressurised water reactors of VVER (Water-Water Power Reactor) design, being developed in technical collaboration with Russia. Each unit has a capacity of 1,000 MW.

Progress on Other Units

Units 1 and 2 have been operational since 2013 and 2015, while Units 3 and 4 are at an advanced stage of construction. Earlier, on April 28, Unit 3 moved closer to commissioning with the start of "spillage to open reactor," a process used to flush and clean coolant systems before operation.

NPCIL has stated that Units 1 and 2 have together generated over 121 billion units of electricity, helping avoid nearly 104 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. Once all six units are completed, the plant will have a total installed capacity of 6,000 MW.

India-Russia Nuclear Cooperation

India's civil nuclear cooperation with Russia continues to play a key role in expanding capacity. Speaking earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Russia is our foremost partner in civil nuclear energy and the Kudankulam nuclear project is a stellar example. As India aims to increase its nuclear energy generation capacity to 100 gigawatt by 2047, I am confident that it will find a trusted and reliable partner in Russia for peaceful uses of nuclear energy."

KKNPP was also discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India in December last year. The Russian President had then said, "We're conducting a flagship project to build the largest Indian nuclear power plant, Kudankulam. Two out of six reactor units have already been connected to the energy network, and four are still under construction. Getting this nuclear power plant to full power output will make an impressive contribution to the energy requirements of India." (ANI)