BRS leader KTR criticised the Telangana Police over a viral video of a woman being dragged by a Home Guard. He accused the force of political misuse and losing public trust. The accused Home Guard has since been arrested and removed from service.

KTR's Allegations Against Police In a post on X, KTR wrote, "To everyone who is aghast over the viral video of a woman being dragged by Telangana police, let me tell you one thing - unfortunately, today, Telangana police is not a force that common people recognise. Impunity and arrogance is now their trademark. They will be in a deep slumber for nine days if a Union Minister’s son is accused in POCSO. They will be on mute if an MP’s son rams down and kills a poor girl from Odisha. They will escort goons to attack a former CM with special rope parties. They will assault, pull hair and sarees of female MLAs."KTR further accused the police of targeting elected representatives and common citizens, saying, "They will stop a little girl from going to school and terrorise her. But for public and political opponents - they are no less than street-side goons in uniforms. Everyday there will be broad daylight murders, law and order will be in the gutters, but they will be busy playing political games. Dear honest brothers and sisters of Telangana Police, is this what you signed up for?" Home Guard Arrested, Removed from Service Earlier in the day, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh said that a Home Guard of the Railway Protection Force, identified as Anand, has been arrested in connection with a viral video showing him allegedly assaulting a woman and dragging her by her hair at Hafeezpet Railway Station in Hyderabad, Telangana.Releasing a video statement, Cyberabad CP Ramesh said that Anand has been taken into custody and will be produced before the Magistrate for judicial remand. He added that the Home Guard has also been removed from service."In connection with an assault on a woman at a railway station in Hyderabad, one Home Guard who is working with the Railway Protection Force, Anand, has been arrested and taken into custody. He will be produced before the Magistrate for judicial remand. Similarly, he has been removed from the rolls of the Home Guard; his name will be struck off," Cyberabad CP Ramesh said."We do not tolerate any such instances of violence against women, crime against women. Telangana Police follows a strict policy of zero tolerance for crime against women," he added. DGP Vows Strict Action Telangana DGP CV Anand said that such behaviour by police personnel cannot be accepted and disciplinary as well as criminal action would be initiated against the accused."Such behaviour by our staff, whatever be the rank and whatever be the provocation, cannot be forgiven. It is abominable and in total disregard of all instructions and training," the DGP said in a post on X.He added that the enquiry revealed that the Home Guard was on deputation to the Railway Police Force and was not associated with the local police."He will be removed from service, and a case will also be booked, and criminal action will be initiated. I have asked CP Cyberabad to act immediately," CV Anand said.The action came after a video went viral on social media in which a Home Guard was allegedly seen beating a woman and later dragging her by her hair outside the Hafeezpet Railway Station.South Central Railway, in a post on X, said that the incident was enquired into and the personnel involved was identified as a Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station."The incident reported at Hafeezpet Railway Station was enquired into, and the personnel concerned was identified as a Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station. He was repatriated to the Telangana state police department for necessary disciplinary action," South Central Railway said.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday criticised the Telangana Police over a viral video showing a woman being dragged by police personnel, alleging that the force has lost the trust of common people and accusing it of political misuse.In a post on X, KTR wrote, "To everyone who is aghast over the viral video of a woman being dragged by Telangana police, let me tell you one thing - unfortunately, today, Telangana police is not a force that common people recognise. Impunity and arrogance is now their trademark. They will be in a deep slumber for nine days if a Union Minister’s son is accused in POCSO. They will be on mute if an MP’s son rams down and kills a poor girl from Odisha. They will escort goons to attack a former CM with special rope parties. They will assault, pull hair and sarees of female MLAs."KTR further accused the police of targeting elected representatives and common citizens, saying, "They will stop a little girl from going to school and terrorise her. But for public and political opponents - they are no less than street-side goons in uniforms. Everyday there will be broad daylight murders, law and order will be in the gutters, but they will be busy playing political games. Dear honest brothers and sisters of Telangana Police, is this what you signed up for?"Earlier in the day, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Ramesh said that a Home Guard of the Railway Protection Force, identified as Anand, has been arrested in connection with a viral video showing him allegedly assaulting a woman and dragging her by her hair at Hafeezpet Railway Station in Hyderabad, Telangana.Releasing a video statement, Cyberabad CP Ramesh said that Anand has been taken into custody and will be produced before the Magistrate for judicial remand. He added that the Home Guard has also been removed from service."In connection with an assault on a woman at a railway station in Hyderabad, one Home Guard who is working with the Railway Protection Force, Anand, has been arrested and taken into custody. He will be produced before the Magistrate for judicial remand. Similarly, he has been removed from the rolls of the Home Guard; his name will be struck off," Cyberabad CP Ramesh said."We do not tolerate any such instances of violence against women, crime against women. Telangana Police follows a strict policy of zero tolerance for crime against women," he added.Telangana DGP CV Anand said that such behaviour by police personnel cannot be accepted and disciplinary as well as criminal action would be initiated against the accused."Such behaviour by our staff, whatever be the rank and whatever be the provocation, cannot be forgiven. It is abominable and in total disregard of all instructions and training," the DGP said in a post on X.He added that the enquiry revealed that the Home Guard was on deputation to the Railway Police Force and was not associated with the local police."He will be removed from service, and a case will also be booked, and criminal action will be initiated. I have asked CP Cyberabad to act immediately," CV Anand said.The action came after a video went viral on social media in which a Home Guard was allegedly seen beating a woman and later dragging her by her hair outside the Hafeezpet Railway Station.South Central Railway, in a post on X, said that the incident was enquired into and the personnel involved was identified as a Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station."The incident reported at Hafeezpet Railway Station was enquired into, and the personnel concerned was identified as a Home Guard of Telangana State Police deputed for duty at Hafeezpet Railway Station. He was repatriated to the Telangana state police department for necessary disciplinary action," South Central Railway said.