ABVP's Yash Dabas was elected DUSU President, vowing to conduct safety audits of PGs and hostels. He termed the victory a rejection of a 'fake narrative'. ABVP won 3 of 4 posts, with Riya Chhawdi as Secretary, who prioritized women's safety.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Yash Dabas, who was elected as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), on Saturday said the victory reflected students' support for the organisation and announced that conducting safety audits of paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels would be among his top priorities.

'A Defeat for a Fake Narrative'

Speaking to ANI after his victory, Dabas said, "It feels great because this is a victory for the entire country against the fake narrative that was being propagated nationwide. Today, the students of Delhi University have rejected that narrative and demonstrated that Gen Z stands with the ABVP and the nation."

He further said, "The results have provided the answer themselves. This isn't just a defeat for the NSUI; it’s a defeat for Indira Bhawan. It’s a defeat for Rahul Gandhi and for Vinod Jakhar—someone who tried to play politics over dead bodies. The students understood the situation, rejected them, and chose to ensure the Vidyarthi Parishad's victory by a significant margin."

Safety Audits and Women's Security Top Priorities

The elections were contested in the backdrop of the Satya Niketan building collapse, which claimed seven lives. Dabas said, "First, we want safety audits conducted for every PG and hostel, followed by the construction of new hostels. We want a girls' hostel in every college for every one of our sisters. We have also been consistently demanding the launch of a dedicated helpline number."

Meanwhile, ABVP's Riya Chhawdi, who won the Secretary post, said she would focus on student issues and women's safety during her tenure. "I am absolutely overjoyed by this victory. As the only woman candidate, I am ready to do everything within my power for the students during my tenure. We are a student organisation. We do not focus on political agendas; our goal is to resolve students' issues. That is why the students placed their trust in us—resulting in ABVP winning three seats," she said.

She further said, "First and foremost, I always emphasise that women's safety will be my top priority. Beyond that, we are fully committed to fulfilling everything outlined in our manifesto—whether it concerns women's safety, audits of PGs (paying guest accommodations), or campus security."

DUSU Poll Results and Background

Meanwhile, ABVP candidate Yash Dabas was elected as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), and Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen won the Vice President post as the counting of votes for the student body elections concluded on Saturday.

ABVP secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position and Lakshya Raj Singh winning the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, emerged victorious for the Vice President post.

The DUSU election campaign focused on key student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities and social justice. Student housing remained a major concern following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, which claimed seven lives, including five students. The incident had earlier led to protests by ABVP and NSUI, demanding accountability and action against those responsible. (ANI)