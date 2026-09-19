BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the ABVP on winning three of four key posts in the DUSU elections. Pradhan said the victory reflects student power, while Rijiju highlighted Congress's failure to win a seat.

BJP Leaders Hail Victory

BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on its performance in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, saying the victory reflected student power and faith in the organisation. Taking to X, Pradhan said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the workers on the splendid victory of @ABVPVoice in the Delhi University Students' Union elections. This success reflects the enthusiasm of student power, faith in the organisation, and the youth's commitment to the national interest. It is with full confidence that ABVP will continue to play such a positive role in nation-building by working tirelessly with dedication to student interests."

Earlier, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated ABVP, saying the results reflected the voice of the youth. Reacting to the DUSU election results, Rijiju said the election was "very important and very symbolic" and claimed that the ABVP had once again made a strong presence by securing a major victory. Rijiju said, "The Delhi University Students' Union election is very important and very symbolic. The ABVP has once again made a very big presence by getting a huge victory. Congress party could not win even one seat. So Congress has scored a big zero again in the Delhi University Students' Union election. I want to extend hearty congratulations to all the ABVP candidates who have created a habit of victory in the Delhi University Students' Union election."

ABVP Secures 3 of 4 Key Posts

Their remarks came after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured three of the four key posts in the DUSU elections, with Yash Dabas winning the President post, Riya Chhawdi securing the Secretary position and Lakshya Raj Singh winning the Joint Secretary post. Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen, a former NSUI member, won the Vice President post.

Key Campaign Issues

The DUSU election campaign focused on key student issues, including safety, accommodation, campus infrastructure, academic facilities and social justice. Student housing remained a major concern following the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, which claimed seven lives, including five students. The incident had earlier led to protests by the ABVP and NSUI, demanding accountability and action against those responsible. (ANI)