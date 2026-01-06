BRS leader KT Rama Rao has slammed the Telangana Congress government's move to reclaim 50 acres of land from MANUU, accusing it of 'real estate greed' and jeopardising students' future. He has vowed to oppose the move legally and publicly.

KTR Accuses Govt of 'Real Estate Greed' in MANUU Land Row

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has strongly objected to the Telangana government's move to reclaim 50 acres of land earlier allotted to Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), asserting that the party stands firmly with the university and its students.

In a post on X, Rao directly addressed Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana of jeopardising the future of thousands of students. He alleged that the attempt to resume the land was driven by "real estate greed" rather than public interest. Questioning the Congress leadership's commitment to education and minority welfare, KTR wrote, "Are you even aware of what your government is doing in Telangana? Is this your idea of standing for education and minorities?" Hello @RahulGandhi Ji, Are you even aware of what your government is doing in Telangana? Is this your idea of standing for education and minorities? After the disgrace at HCU, where your CM bulldozed a green forest and crushed wildlife, bringing national shame to your party,… pic.twitter.com/rTzl6VpfOX — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 6, 2026

Draws Parallel with HCU Controversy

Drawing a comparison with the recent Kancha Gachibowli-Hyderabad Central University (HCU) controversy, the BRS leader said the Congress government had failed to learn from past mistakes. He recalled that the bulldozing of a green forest area near HCU had caused nationwide outrage and alleged that a similar pattern was now being repeated at MANUU. According to him, the 50-acre land parcel was crucial for constructing academic buildings, hostels, and introducing new courses.

BRS Vows Legal and Public Action

KTR reiterated that the BRS would not remain silent on the issue. He said the party, along with students of the university, would oppose the move both legally and through public action.

"Education is not a pawn in political games; it is the nation's future," he asserted.

AIMIM Also Criticises Govt's Move

Meanwhile, AIMIM floor leader in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, also criticised the government's actions. Referring to the Kancha Gachibowli land controversy, he alleged a pattern in the government's approach, claiming that notices had been issued not only to MANUU but also to other institutions, including the Indian School of Business (ISB). (ANI)