BRS leader KT Rama Rao slammed Rahul Gandhi's interaction with Delhi auto drivers, questioning unfulfilled 2023 promises to Telangana drivers, including a welfare board and Rs 12,000 annually, alleging over 100 have died by suicide.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday targeted Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his recent interaction with auto drivers in Delhi, while questioning the promises made to Telangana's auto drivers in 2023. Sharing a video of Gandhi's interaction with auto drivers, KTR asked what had happened to the assurances made to Telangana's auto drivers in 2023?

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KTR's Allegations

He alleged that Rahul Gandhi had promised the formation of a welfare board for auto drivers and Rs 12,000 annually for each driver, but claimed that none of these promises had been fulfilled even after 30 months. KTR further alleged that more than 100 auto drivers had died by suicide since the Congress came to power in Telangana.

In a post on X, KTR wrote: "Before making grand new promises in Delhi, can you kindly explain what has happened to the promises you made to Telangana's auto drivers in 2023? A welfare board was promised for auto drivers and Rs 12,000 annually to each driver." He added, "30 months have passed, yet not a single promise fulfilled. More than 100 auto drivers have committed suicide since Congress assumed office in Telangana. Why this drama in Delhi when the promises made to Telangana's auto drivers three years ago are still pending?"

Rahul Gandhi's Delhi Interaction

Rahul Gandhi had met auto drivers in Delhi, shared a meal with them, and discussed their concerns. Gandhi highlighted issues faced by auto drivers, including rising inflation and increasing costs of essentials. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestion to use public transport, arguing that those who run public transport themselves are struggling under economic pressure. (ANI)