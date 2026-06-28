BRS leader KT Rama Rao accuses the Congress and BJP of a joint conspiracy to destroy the Musi River by clearing vast forest land in Vikarabad for a Navy Radar Station, blaming CM Revanth Reddy for facilitating the environmental destruction.

'Conspiracy to Destroy Musi River'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) alleged that the Congress and the BJP are jointly conspiring to destroy the Musi River, depriving future generations of one of Telangana's most important natural resources. He said that while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claims to be committed to the rejuvenation of the Musi River, his government is simultaneously facilitating the destruction of nearly 1.2 million trees and vast stretches of forest in Vikarabad district.

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KTR alleged that despite strong objections from local residents, environmentalists and opposition parties, the state government has decided to clear more than 2,000 acres of forest land in the name of establishing a Navy Radar Station, permanently altering the ecological character of Vikarabad district. He described Vikarabad as the only hill station located close to the Hyderabad metropolitan region and said its forests are renowned for their clean air and rich biodiversity, benefiting the health of countless people. He accused the government of conspiring to deprive the public of this valuable ecological asset.

KTR warned that while the Congress government speaks of cleaning the Musi River, destroying the forests at its origin would endanger the very existence of the river. He expressed concern that the large-scale diversion of forest land for the Navy Radar Station, allegedly at the insistence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would severely threaten the future of the Musi River. He recalled that the previous BRS government, despite pressure from the Union Government, had refused to part with even a single acre of forest land in order to protect Telangana's ecological balance and natural environment. In contrast, he alleged that Revanth Reddy had readily surrendered thousands of acres to the Centre at the request of "Bade Bhai" (Prime Minister Modi), thereby facilitating large-scale environmental destruction.

KTR Slams Congress Govt on Development, Real Estate

Addressing the BRS General Body Meeting of the Vikarabad Assembly Constituency, KTR guided party cadre and highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by the previous BRS government in Rangareddy district, including the establishment of three medical colleges, nursing colleges and several Gurukul educational institutions. He said that the previous government's policies transformed Rangareddy district into one of Telangana's leading real estate destinations, creating employment opportunities for lakhs of people. However, he alleged that under the Congress government, farmers have lost confidence and the district's real estate sector has suffered due to land grabbing and irregularities allegedly involving Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his family. He claimed that such actions have led to the collapse of Telangana's real estate sector.

Allegations on State Finances and Unfulfilled Promises

KTR also criticised Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad, alleging that despite holding a constitutional office, he continues to make misleading statements regarding the financial position inherited from the previous government. He said Reserve Bank of India reports placed before the Assembly clearly establish the facts on state finances, but the Congress government is deliberately ignoring them to conceal its own failures.

He further alleged that the Congress government has failed to fulfil its electoral promises and has betrayed farmers and various sections of society, resulting in widespread public anger across Telangana.

Warning Against 'False Cases'

Concluding his address, KTR warned police officials against registering false cases against BRS workers. He asserted that the Congress government's tenure was nearing its end and that the BRS would return to power, promising strict action against officials involved in illegal and politically motivated actions.

Irrigation Project Neglected to Deny Credit to KCR: KTR

KTR also criticised the State Government for neglecting the completed works to supply irrigation water to Rangareddy district from the Uddandapur Reservoir. He alleged that despite the previous BRS government completing the project, the present government has deliberately withheld water supply merely to deny credit to former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), thereby depriving lakhs of farmers of irrigation benefits. (ANI)