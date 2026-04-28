BRS leader KTR accused the Congress government in Telangana of pushing the state towards 'disorder' with illegal land grabs and demolitions. He slammed CM Revanth Reddy's rhetoric and also objected to BJP MP Tejaswi Surya's 'inappropriate' remarks.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) launched a multi-fronted attack on Monday, accusing the Congress-led state government of dismantling Telangana's developmental legacy while simultaneously taking a firm stand against "inappropriate" remarks made by BJP MP Tejaswi Surya.

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KTR Accuses Govt of Pushing State to 'Disorder'

Speaking to the media on Monday, KTR painted a grim picture of the state's current trajectory under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging a shift from progress to systemic chaos. KTR asserted that under the current administration, Telangana's reputation for rapid growth has been replaced by more sinister accolades. He claimed the state has become "number one" in illegal land acquisitions and the demolition of homes, leading to widespread public "disorder." "Telangana, the state once recognised for development, is now being pushed towards disorder. Telangana is being turned into 'number one' in illegal land grabs and house demolitions, he said.

KTR specifically cited the alleged mismanagement of Mission Bhagiratha, stating the government lacks the capacity to maintain the landmark drinking water scheme effectively. "The state government lacks the capacity to implement drinking water schemes such as Mission Bhagiratha effectively...Chief Minister Revanth Reddy should maintain the dignity of his office and refrain from personal attacks," said KTR.

Addressing the Chief Minister directly, KTR criticised Revanth Reddy's rhetorical style. "He lacks understanding of policy matters and resorts to abusive language instead of constructive debate. Congress itself has been struggling nationally for over a decade," KTR stated, urging the CM to maintain the "dignity of his office."

Objection to Tejaswi Surya's Remarks

KTR also addressed a recent controversy involving BJP MP Tejaswi Surya, whose recent comments were perceived as an affront to the state's pride. KTR revealed that Surya had called him personally to explain. During the call, KTR registered a "strong objection," labelling the remarks as inappropriate and hurtful. "This is an insult to the self-respect of Telangana people. Had there been a BRS MP, an immediate and strong response would have been ensured on the floor of the House. Surya called him and gave an explanation about his remarks. I conveyed strong objection and insisted that the remarks were inappropriate and hurtful. The BJP MP issued a clarification only after BRS raised the issue," said KTR.

(ANI)