BRS's KTR, campaigning in Vemulawada, accused the Congress govt of cheating people with false promises and failing to deliver on its six guarantees. He also slammed the BJP-led Centre for its injustices and inaction towards Telangana.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) participated today in the municipal election campaign program in Vemulawada town of the Vemulawada Assembly constituency. On this occasion, he strongly criticised the injustices being done to Telangana by the Congress state government and the BJP-led central government.

KTR Lambasts Congress Over 'False Promises'

KTR said that Congress came to power with false promises, made unrealistic assurances, and, after assuming office, has cheated the people. He recalled that during the elections, Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas had written and given a bond paper promising to implement all six guarantees within 100 days.

Showing the bond paper to the public, KTR said that Aadi Srinivas had emotionally appealed to voters by claiming he would die if not voted for, despite having lost four times earlier, thereby misleading the public. However, after winning, he disappeared without any trace--neither implementing promises nor delivering development, KTR alleged.

KTR further said that Aadi Srinivas, who is now clinging to Revanth Reddy's feet merely for a ministerial post, must explain what he has done for the Vemulawada constituency. He questioned the Congress government, asking whether any of the six promised guarantees had been implemented.

KTR warned that if, even after so many betrayals and deceptions, people still vote for Congress in these municipal elections, Revanth Reddy and the Congress government would interpret it as public approval of their actions. He cautioned that, in such a case, they would have no incentive to focus on fulfilling future commitments. Therefore, KTR urged people to vote against the Congress party in these elections if they want the implementation of promises such as ₹4,000 pensions, Aasara pensions, Rythu Bharosa, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak, and one tola of gold. Only then, he said, would the Congress government realise that people are angry and resentful over their deception.

Criticism Aimed at BJP and Central Government

On the other hand, KTR said that Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, who has represented the same parliamentary constituency twice, has also done nothing. He alleged that the BJP-led central government has not provided any benefits to Telangana. KTR accused Prime Minister Modi of abandoning all his promises, including the promise of giving ₹15 lakh to every household. He criticised the BJP for repeatedly asking for votes by invoking God, caste, and religion whenever elections approach. KTR appealed to the people not to be deceived by the BJP's false words this time either.

'Vote for BRS to Ensure Promises are Kept'

He urged voters to remember who actually fought and brought Telangana into existence, who cared for the poor and filled empty stomachs, and to vote for the BRS party.

KTR said that only by strongly defeating the Congress party in these municipal elections will the Congress government be forced to focus on implementing at least one or two of the six guarantees. He concluded that the vote in these municipal elections should mark the beginning of a journey to once again make KCR the Chief Minister.

During this campaign in Vemulawada, along with KTR, local municipal election candidates and the constituency-in-charge, Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, were also present. (ANI)