BRS' K T Rama Rao demanded the Centre roll back the steep LPG price hike, calling it a burden on the poor. He slammed the BJP-led government for the 'unheard of' increase, stating it would break the backbone of struggling households and workers.

Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K T Rama Rao on Friday has demanded that the Central Government immediately roll back the steep hike in LPG cylinder prices, terming it an unprecedented burden on the poor and working classes.

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Addressing May Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, KTR criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central Government for increasing cylinder prices by nearly Rs 1,000 at one go, an increase he described as "unheard of in the country's history." He said the sharp hike would severely impact the common man and break the backbone of households already struggling with rising costs.

"Workers in hotels, small businesses, and those dependent on self-employment will be the worst affected by this arbitrary increase," he stated.

'May Day Gift': Impact on Workers and Businesses

Calling the move a "May Day gift" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to workers, KTR remarked that instead of supporting labourers, the Centre has imposed additional financial stress on them. He warned that the increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, now touching Rs 3,315 in Hyderabad, could force restaurants and hotels to shut down, putting lakhs of workers at risk of losing their livelihoods.

KTR further pointed out that the hospitality sector was already under strain due to global uncertainties such as tensions involving Iran and the United States, which have impacted economic activity. "This fresh burden will only worsen the situation for workers and small businesses dependent on this sector," he said.

He criticised the Centre for not sparing even smaller LPG cylinders used by bachelors and low-income groups, adding that the hike would inevitably lead to a sharp rise in food prices, including daily tiffin and meal costs, thereby affecting every household.

Broader Economic Woes and 'Looting the Public'

Highlighting the broader economic scenario, KTR said the falling value of the rupee, coupled with skyrocketing fuel and gas prices, has made life increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens.

He took a dig at the Prime Minister, stating that those once advised to "make pakodas" for livelihood are now unable to do even that due to the high cost of LPG cylinders.

He alleged that the BJP government has been "looting" the public by increasing fuel prices through heavy taxation and cess, pushing petrol prices from around Rs 65 to Rs 110-Rs 120. "The arbitrary increase in petrol, diesel, and LPG prices has triggered inflation across sectors," he added.

Questioning how the common man is expected to survive under such conditions, KTR urged the Central Government to reconsider its decision and immediately roll back the LPG price hike. He also called for a broader movement against rising fuel prices, including petrol and diesel.

"The Centre must act responsibly and withdraw the increased LPG, petrol, and diesel prices without delay," he demanded. KTR made these remarks while addressing workers during the May Day celebrations held at Telangana Bhavan. (ANI)