BRS leader KTR slammed the Congress government, alleging CM Revanth Reddy deliberately stalled the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project. KTR claimed this was to deny credit to KCR and not to anger former political mentor Chandrababu Naidu.

KTR Slams Govt on Palamuru-Rangareddy Project

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday strongly criticised the Congress government for "wilfully neglecting" the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project, alleging that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has stalled the project out of fear that its completion would bring credit to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and invite the "displeasure" of his former political mentor Chandrababu Naidu.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the Assembly premises, KTR shared his views on a range of issues, including irrigation projects, debates in the Legislative Assembly, the proposed division of GHMC, alleged phone tapping, SIT investigations, and the Chief Minister's remarks about meeting KCR.

KTR said it was standard practice for any government to initiate irrigation projects under the guise of drinking water needs and subsequently obtain statutory approvals, but this reality was rarely acknowledged openly. He recalled that the Polavaram project has been discussed for over 70 years and remains incomplete. In contrast, the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was completed during KCR's tenure, thanks to his unwavering commitment. "Kaleshwaram stands as testimony to KCR's dedication. Even if investigations are conducted endlessly, the state will suffer--politically, we will not. People know very well who ensured water for Telangana," KTR asserted.

On the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, KTR stated that accepting an allocation of only 45 TMC would be detrimental and reminded that the earlier Congress government had agreed to 299 TMCs in Krishna. Based on that understanding, the BRS government had approached the Centre for enhanced allocations. Despite this, he alleged, Revanth Reddy has deliberately stalled the project. KTR charged that the Chief Minister fears that KCR would receive due recognition if Palamuru is completed and is also apprehensive about drawing water from the Krishna river, lest it anger Chandrababu Naidu. "That is why not only has the project been kept in cold storage, but even canals are not being excavated," he said.

He further alleged that, as corruption and irregularities within the current government are coming to light, the Chief Minister has resorted to abusive language to divert attention. KTR made it clear that while he may ignore personal attacks, he would not remain silent if comments were made against KCR. "Water management is not something one can master by studying a file for four days; it requires love for the state," KTR remarked, ridiculing the government's lack of basic understanding of irrigation. He went on to say that there have been instances where the Chief Minister appeared unaware of which basin the Krishna River belongs to, or even which state the Bhakra Nangal Dam is located in. KTR also pointed out that a person who once opposed the Palamuru-Rangareddy project is now serving as an advisor to the irrigation department. "Such people are demanding debates on irrigation without even knowing what the discussion is about," he said.

Criticism Over Proposed GHMC Division

On the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, KTR said there was widespread speculation about splitting GHMC into three parts and even converting the so-called "Fourth City" into a separate corporation. Any restructuring, he insisted, must be done scientifically. He accused the Congress government of undertaking arbitrary delimitation purely for financial gains, allegedly on the advice of merchant bankers and brokers. "This entire exercise is aimed at raising money. Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," he warned, adding that the BRS would demand a detailed discussion on the issue.

On Phone Tapping and Intelligence Systems

Responding to allegations of phone tapping, KTR said intelligence systems have existed since the Nehru era and are intended to maintain law and order and safeguard the state. "Can anyone honestly claim that surveillance mechanisms do not exist today?" he asked. He questioned whether the Chief Minister could categorically state that opposition leaders' phones are not being tapped. If the tapping was false, KTR asked, "why were officials not holding press briefings to clarify the matter?" He also noted that the present DGP had served during earlier regimes and was well aware of how intelligence systems function.

SIT Probes Labelled as 'Distraction'

KTR criticised the Congress government for using SITs, inquiries, and cases as tools of distraction. "What has been achieved through so many investigations? Has even one allegation been conclusively proven?" he asked, adding that people clearly see through these diversionary tactics.

Sarpanch Polls a 'Referendum' on Congress Rule

Referring to recent sarpanch elections, KTR said the results amounted to a referendum on Congress governance. Despite attempts to inflate numbers by including sarpanches from other parties, the people had clearly rejected the Congress government within just two years of its rule. "By making reckless promises and deceiving the public, Congress has invited widespread anger. Our party workers, MLAs, and leaders worked hard and secured a massive mandate in the panchayats," he said, concluding that the people have decisively declared that Congress is unfit to govern Telangana.