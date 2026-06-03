BRS leader KTR slammed Telangana's Congress govt as an 'utter disaster', accusing it of policy paralysis, financial collapse, and deceiving farmers. He contrasted this with a decade of progress under KCR and called the current rule a 'decline'.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government during the "Meet the Press" programme organised by Press Club Hyderabad, alleging that the Congress administration has pushed Telangana into decline after a decade of rapid progress under former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

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KTR Calls Congress Rule an 'Utter Disaster'

KTR described Congress as "the first enemy of Telangana," accusing the party of repeatedly betraying the aspirations of the Telangana movement. He said Telangana achieved remarkable progress under KCR's leadership in agriculture, irrigation, drinking water, education, healthcare, welfare, and industrial growth, but alleged that the state has witnessed policy paralysis and governance failures since Congress came to power. Calling the Congress government an "utter disaster," KTR said the party came to power through false promises and has failed to implement its guarantees. He accused the government of deceiving farmers, youth, employees, women, and other sections of society.

Financial Collapse and Farmer Woes

Targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, KTR alleged that the government's financial management has collapsed and claimed that recent RBI data exposed Congress's allegations regarding the previous government's debt. He accused the Congress regime of accumulating massive borrowings in a short period while failing to deliver tangible benefits to the people. On paddy procurement, KTR charged the government with completely failing Telangana's farmers. He alleged that procurement delays, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of preparedness have left farmers struggling at procurement centres while their produce is exposed to rain and losses.

'Modi-Revanth Partnership' Alleged

KTR also accused both the Congress government and the BJP-led Centre of working in tandem against Telangana's interests. Describing the current administration as a "Modi-Revanth partnership government," he alleged that attempts are being made to weaken the state's successful free power policy for farmers through the proposed "Rythu DISCOM" model. Reiterating BRS's commitment to farmers, KTR warned that any move to dilute free electricity would face strong public opposition. He alleged that Revanth Reddy has historically opposed free power for agriculture and is now implementing policies that could ultimately burden farmers.

BRS Confident of Return to Power

Expressing confidence about the party's future, KTR declared that if elections were held today, BRS would win more than 90 Assembly seats. He predicted that Revanth Reddy would face defeat in Kodangal in the next election and challenged the Chief Minister to seek fresh public approval through by-elections involving defected legislators. KTR also criticised the government's handling of the Future City project, alleging that it is being used for real-estate interests. He announced that a future BRS government would review and cancel the project. Referring to BRS President K. Chandrashekar Rao, KTR described him as the party's "trump card" and asserted that KCR would return to actively lead the fight against what he called Congress misrule. Concluding his remarks, KTR said Telangana's people would hold the Congress government accountable and expressed confidence that BRS would return to power with a decisive mandate.