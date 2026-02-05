BRS leader KT Rama Rao fiercely criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's 'abusive' remarks about KCR, saying Reddy's place 'is in the gutter'. This followed Reddy's comments on the phone tapping case, questioning KCR's character and humanity.

KTR Slams CM Reddy's 'Abusive Language'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for using "abusive language" against BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and said that Reddy's place "is in the gutter."

In a post on X, KT Rama Rao said, "Only abusive words flow from his (Revanth Reddy) mouth. You can take courses for 500 days at Harvard, but if you don't learn culture, your tail will remain crooked like a dog's. KCR worked for Telangana, led movements, achieved statehood, and became the first CM, paving the way for a golden Telangana," KTR said. "Your place is in the gutter, speaking filthy words about him. One who can't govern speaks poison during campaigns - it's a sign of arrogance and complete incompetence. You can't belittle a history-maker with words," KTR said.

The BRS Working President further said that the one who uses abusive language exposes their mental poverty. "Putting a dog on a golden throne won't make it a lion - it's an insult to the throne. You have no moral right to speak against those who fought for and achieved statehood. Remember, your words won't dim KCR's legacy," KT Rama Rao said.

Revanth Reddy's Accusations Over Phone Tapping

This comes after Revanth Reddy accused the previous BRS government of gross violations of privacy in the phone tapping case, "Will anyone hear the phone conversations happening between a husband and wife? Judges, journalists, opposition leaders, couples and film stars were not spared. What does this man (KCR) have to do with phone conversations happening between two people? Is he a man? Does he have a right to be born as a human being?" Revanth Reddy said.

He further said that the police had served notices in the case. "They are asking how notices were served to the father of the state. What is your community? Who is from your community? Are Vinod Rao, Erraballi and Krishna from your community? You might be the father of your community. What do we have to do with your community? People like you became the father of the state and heard the conversations of husband and wife," he said.

Continuing his attack, Revanth Reddy said, "People will commit suicide if an idiot like you claims to be the father of the state. If such crimes are committed, police should bring criminals with masks on their faces, but because the police are good, they didn't do it."

Details of the Phone Tapping Case

The case relates to widespread allegations of illegal phone surveillance and interception of media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians during the BRS government tenure. Former DCP P. Radhakrishna Rao alleged that it was done to monitor then-Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals. (ANI)