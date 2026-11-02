BRS leader KT Rama Rao has demanded Rs 60,000 per acre for farmers, alleging that the Congress government's failure to manage irrigation projects has caused a man-made drought across Telangana, impacting both tenants and labourers.

KTR Demands Government Compensation for Farmers

Adilabad (Telangana) [India], November 2 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday demanded that the Congress government pay farmers Rs 60,000 per acre, covering three pending instalments of Rythu Bandhu and the investment assistance due for the current Yasangi season, alleging that the government's failures had created drought-like conditions across Telangana. Addressing the Rythu Garjana public meeting in Adilabad, KTR also demanded that the government fulfil its promises to tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.

“This is not a drought caused by nature; this is a drought created by Congress,” KTR said, holding the government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for the distress faced by farmers. Despite the availability of adequate irrigation resources, farmers across Telangana were facing severe difficulties due to the government's failures, he alleged.

Water Management and Irrigation Criticism

KTR pointed out that Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, despite experiencing nearly twice the rainfall deficit compared to Telangana, were not facing similar drought conditions. He said the Congress government could not evade responsibility by citing El Niño and accused it of failing to utilise available Godavari waters.

Allegations of Project Neglect

KTR claimed that nearly one lakh cusecs of water was flowing downstream from the Kannepalli pump house without being lifted. He also criticised the government for allowing 750 TMC of water to go unused and questioned its decision not to act on suggestions made by retired engineers. He further said that if the Kaleshwaram and Palamuru-Rangareddy projects had been properly utilised, not even one acre of farmland would have dried up. KTR also criticised the government for neglecting the canal works of the Chanaka-Korata project. (ANI)

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