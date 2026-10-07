A forest fire has broken out near the Kishtwar-Doda border in Jammu and Kashmir. The Forest Department is currently conducting operations to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further into the nearby forest areas of the region.

Forest Fire Reported in Jammu and Kashmir

November 2 (ANI): A forest fire broke out in Drabshalla near the Kishtwar-Doda district boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Forest Department to launch an operation to contain the blaze.

Departmental Response and Containment Efforts

According to the Forest Department, teams are working to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining forest areas. Further details are awaited.

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