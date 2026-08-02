Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a Kulgam terror attack. Congress chief Deepak Baij questioned the Centre's security, while CM Vishnu Deo Sai announced Rs 20 lakh financial aid to the victims' families.

Congress Questions Centre Over Security Lapse

Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij on Saturday condemned the Kulgam terror attack in which two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed and questioned how the terrorists managed to infiltrate and why they were not apprehended. "The recent terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in the shooting deaths of two labourers from Chhattisgarh, one from Shakti district and the other from Sarangarh district, is a tragic incident. This marks the second such occurrence after Pahalgam. Such incidents tend to occur when the BJP-led central government is facing internal pressures and a negative atmosphere is being created against the government. But our question is: how did the terrorists manage to infiltrate, and why were they not apprehended? Is this terror incident a ploy to divert attention from the prevailing sentiment against the central government?" he told ANI.

Chhattisgarh Govt Announces Financial Aid

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of two migrant workers. Addressing the media, Sai described the incident as "deeply painful and heart-wrenching" and strongly condemned the killing of the migrant workers, who had travelled to Kulgam for work. The victims were identified as Deepak Ratre from Sakti district and Bhupendra Bhaina from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district.

"There is tragic news for Chhattisgarh as terrorists have brutally murdered migrant workers from the state who had gone to work in Kulgam. This is deeply painful and heart-wrenching news. Among the victims, Deepak Ratre from Sakti district and Bhupendra Bhaina from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district were killed by the terrorists. We strongly condemn this act of terror. The Government of Chhattisgarh will provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the families of each of the deceased," Sai said.

Search Operation Launched

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the entire Kellam area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers. (ANI)